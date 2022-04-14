New Genesis X Speedium Coupe is sleek hint at future EVs

Genesis has reworked its striking X concept to create the new Speedium Coupé - a sleek, performance-oriented hint at future EVs from the premium Korean marque.

Making its debut at the New York motor show, the new Genesis X Speedium Coupé is described as a "freestyle" design exercise based on last year's concept, led by chief creative officer Luc Donckerwolke, to show the evolution of the brand's 'Athletic Elegance' design language.

The Speedium takes its name from a Korean racetrack, which Genesis says reinforces its commitment to "the emotional value of driving" as it electrifies its line-up.

The low-slung, long-wheelbase silhouette is retained, but it's the details that mark this new concept out most obviously from both its predecessor and Genesis's current production cars.

At the front is a distinctive wraparound twin light bar that's shaped to reference the large shield-shaped grille on the brand's production cars - suggesting this will be dropped from Genesis's future EV line-up, which will comprise six models by 2030.

The sleek side profile is described as embodying an 'anti-wedge' design ethos in line with a focus on "understated elegance". While mostly minimalist, the design is broken up by a prominent crease that runs along the side, between the heavily flared wheel arches.

The rear end bears a more familiar look, with slim twin light bars matching those used by the current Genesis GV60, Genesis GV70 and Genesis GV80.

Donckerwolke said the redesign was about "giving each design element space to breathe". He added: "“It’s not about making the design elements compete with each other, but about orchestrating the elements so that they complement and respect one another.”

Alongside the concept's reveal, the firm confirmed that its new Genesis Electrified GV70 – an EV version of its Audi Q5 rival – will be the first vehicle built at the brand's new factory in Montgomery, Alabama, from December this year.