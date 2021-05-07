New Genesis luxury brand teases 2021 G70 Shooting Brake

Korean luxury brand Genesis has released teaser images of a new Shooting Brake version of its forthcoming G70 saloon.

The Hyundai Motor Group’s rival to BMW and Mercedes-Benz will arrive in the UK this summer, initially with the G80 saloon and GV80 SUV. They will be followed soon after by the smaller G70 and GV70.

The firm has now teased a new model with a series of cropped images showing an estate version of a camouflaged car. While Genesis hasn't named the machine, the dimensions suggest it's the G70 Shooting Brake. Protoypes of the car have been spied testing in Europe on several occasions.

The BMW 3 Series- and Audi A4-rivalling G70 was launched in other markets in 2017 and received a major makeover last year.

The G70 Shooting Brake will follow the styling cues of the saloon but is tipped to feature bespoke styling elements at both front and rear.

