Hyundai's premium brand Genesis confirms 2021 UK launch

Genesis will arrive in the UK this summer, with the electric version of its new G80 saloon leading an ambitious launch plan that will include a dedicated European model and two further EVs within a year.

Hyundai launched its premium brand in Korea and the US in 2015, and its European expansion will now begin with sales in the UK, Germany and Switzerland.

The G80 large saloon and GV80 large SUV will arrive here in the summer, with the Electrified G80 (which is being offered elsewhere with a dual-motor 365bhp powertrain) the first model due to reach customers.

Genesis hasn’t detailed which powertrains will be offered in the UK yet, but it has said that the models have been tuned specifically for European roads.

The decision to launch Genesis’s largest cars first is likely an effort establish the brand’s premium credentials and reflects the fact they’re the newest in its fleet, having been revealed last year.

The G80 and GV80 will be followed “soon after” by the smaller G70 junior saloon and GV70 mid-sized SUV, and Genesis has promised that “a dedicated European product” will arrive within a year.

Two further EVs, including one built on a bespoke EV platform, will also arrive within the first year of UK sales.

Genesis has shared no details, but the latter is likely to be a production version of the Mint city car concept or X grand tourer concept. Genesis bosses say the marque will focus on offering a premium experience via an online-centred sales model and an emphasis on customer service.

It will implement a “transparent” set pricing structure, with a limited number of car specifications. A five-year care plan that covers servicing, roadside assistance and over-the-air software updates will be included in the price, plus Genesis will offer a car- subscription service.

Customers will be able to buy cars entirely online, although Genesis will also open ‘studios’ in London, Munich and Zürich for those who want to buy in person.

Every Genesis customer will also be assigned a personal assistant, who will be their sole point of contact throughout their buying process and ownership.

READ MORE

New Genesis Electrified G80: EV saloon arrives with luxury focus

Ex-Audi sales boss to oversee European launch of Genesis

New Genesis GV70 SUV brings 375bhp V6 range-topper