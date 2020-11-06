New Ford Ecosport Active brings off-road styling from £21,645

The Ford Ecosport is the latest model in the brand's line-up to receive a rugged Active variant, following the Fiesta and Focus.
Sitting at the top of the range alongside the two-tone version of the ST-Line car, the Ecosport Active is priced from £21,645 and aimed at helping "adventure-loving customers get the most from their active lifestyles".
The new trim option brings familiar off-road-inspired visual addenda such as chunky black plastic wheel arches and side skirts, while a subtle suspension lift offers improved ability over rough terrain.
Interior tweaks over existing trim levels are minimal, with the new variant marked out primarily by its leather seats with 'Active' badging in the backrest,
The Ecosport remains available with a choice of two 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engines or a 1.5-litre diesel, all of which drive the front axle via a six-speed manual gearbox.
Roelant de Waard, vice president of marketing, sales and service for Ford Europe, said: "Customers tell us they love how Ecosport’s bold styling, practical interior and versatility fits into their busy lives, so we’re excited to enhance the SUV with an Active version that delivers even more of those qualities."
The new Active option arrives amid a reconfiguring of Ford's trim structures. Models will largely be available in ST-Line, Performance, Titanium and Active, with the Fiesta and Focus gaining X- and Vignale-badged range-toppers.
Ford will also offer pre-built optional equipment packs alongside individual optional upgrades, which, the firm claims, will enhance value for money and make the buying process easier for customers.
Join the debate
Rangers10
Utter madness. Why would you
Utter madness. Why would you buy a jacked up SUV that’s already jacked up. The wheel arch gap is hideous.
ianp55
A Silk Purse From A Sow's Ear?
It's quite surprising how the addition of the plastic wheel arch's and side skirts improve the appearence of the EcoSport and the luxe yellow colour certainly suits car well, the interior isn't really that special,the leather seats don't look that good at all and while I do like the side opening tailgate,that feature gives away it's Ford of Brazil origins. Ford UK did at one time offer a 4WD version of the car and I'm rather surprised that this option wasn't kept as the active thrill seeking customers who Ford's marketing department insist buy this car would like to try something more challenging than a garden centre's parking area. It's not really a value car either at the entry price of £21645 or more if you want the metallic paint and the higher output engine. for that sort of money you could have a fully loaded 4WD Dacia Duster, tick all the options box and still pay less than this. I'm surprised that Ford have bothered to update the EcoSport,it's never been one of their big sellers and after the introduction of the excellent new Puma which covers most of the bases in the market segment that both are in.
