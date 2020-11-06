New Ford Ecosport Active brings off-road styling from £21,645

The Ford Ecosport is the latest model in the brand's line-up to receive a rugged Active variant, following the Fiesta and Focus.

Sitting at the top of the range alongside the two-tone version of the ST-Line car, the Ecosport Active is priced from £21,645 and aimed at helping "adventure-loving customers get the most from their active lifestyles".

The new trim option brings familiar off-road-inspired visual addenda such as chunky black plastic wheel arches and side skirts, while a subtle suspension lift offers improved ability over rough terrain.

Interior tweaks over existing trim levels are minimal, with the new variant marked out primarily by its leather seats with 'Active' badging in the backrest,

The Ecosport remains available with a choice of two 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engines or a 1.5-litre diesel, all of which drive the front axle via a six-speed manual gearbox.

Roelant de Waard, vice president of marketing, sales and service for Ford Europe, said: "Customers tell us they love how Ecosport’s bold styling, practical interior and versatility fits into their busy lives, so we’re excited to enhance the SUV with an Active version that delivers even more of those qualities."

The new Active option arrives amid a reconfiguring of Ford's trim structures. Models will largely be available in ST-Line, Performance, Titanium and Active, with the Fiesta and Focus gaining X- and Vignale-badged range-toppers.

Ford will also offer pre-built optional equipment packs alongside individual optional upgrades, which, the firm claims, will enhance value for money and make the buying process easier for customers.

