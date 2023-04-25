BACK TO ALL NEWS
New entry-level Smart #1 trim slashes price by £5000

Prices now start from £31,950, undercutting rivals such as the Hyundai Kona EV and the Jeep Avenger
Felix Page
News
4 mins read
26 January 2024

The Smart #1 has gained a new Pro specification, which sees the small electric crossover’s entry price drop by around £5000. 

Prices for the Smart #1 Pro start from £31,950, undercutting rivals such as the Hyundai Kona EV and the Jeep Avenger. It also moves closer to the more competitively priced Kia Niro EV and MG 4 EV Long Range, which are on sale from £30,075 and £29,950 in the UK.

The Smart #1 Pro sits below the Pro+, Premium and Brabus performance range-topper, and is fitted with the brand’s smallest battery with a capacity of 49kWh. It offers 193 miles of range (WLTP), with a single, rear-mounted electric motor producing a punchy 268bhp. 

It also sprints from 0-62mph in 6.7sec, with a maximum charging speed of 130kW, which allows drivers to charge from 10-80% in under 30 minutes. 

Other standard equipment includes adaptive cruise control, LED headlights and a power tailgate, while the interior is fitted with heated seats, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera and a 12.8in touchscreen infotainment system. Plus, there’s Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

The #1 launched the reinvention of Smart as an electromobility brand in 2022. Entirely unrelated to the previous Smart Fortwo and Smart Forfour EVs, it's the first new model from the brand since Chinese automotive group Geely came on board as a 50% stakeholder – taking half of the company from founder Mercedes-Benz – in 2019. 

It's also the first all-new car to wear a Smart badge since 2014 and has been described by the firm's Europe CEO, Dirk Adelmann, as "the nucleus of all things to come".

The #1 is positioned as a premium crossover rivalling the Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric and Kia Niro EV, with an emphasis on maximising interior space. The result is a cabin comparable in size with that of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class but in a much more affordable package.

It is the first Europe-bound EV to use Geely's new SEA architecture – as first deployed on the Chinese-market Zeekr 001 shooting brake and soon to provide the basis for the Volvo EX30.

The German and Chinese companies sharing management of the Smart brand have already outlined their respective responsibilities: Geely will supply the fundamental architectures and Mercedes will take care of design.

Mercedes design chief Gordon Wagener has called the new design language Sensual Product, adding that it's "grown-up, cool and embodies beauty with smart solutions".

Certainly, the #1's efficiency and range figures stack up agreeably against its competitors. Power is stored in a 62kWh nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) battery that's good for a maximum range of 273 miles in middle-rung Premium models, while 150kW rapid-charging capacity means a 10-80% top-up can be completed in less than half an hour.

Smart's focus on maximising that range is evident in a design that clearly majors on aerodynamic efficiency. Indeed, a drag coefficient of 0.29Cd – achieved with the help of concealed door handles, an active grille shutter and a slippery, curved silhouette – puts it almost on a par with the Volkswagen ID 4.

The #1 also bears distinctive design cues expected to become hallmarks of the reinvented Smart range, namely its charismatic wrap-around front light bar, two-tone paint scheme, 'flying' roof and squat, compact proportions.

Inside, Smart has prioritised connectivity and 'user-centricity' as the defining features. The high-definition 12.8in infotainment screen is fully customisable and provides an interface for an avatar that responds to speech commands – currently a fox, but other characters will come with future updates.

Importantly, this system is unrelated to Mercedes' own MBUX infotainment platform, nor is it lifted wholesale from any car sold by Geely. It is instead sourced from Geely affiliate Ecarx, whose combination of a Qualcomm chip and bespoke software is claimed to give the #1 one of the most advanced systems on the market.

An associated app gives access to a raft of connectivity functions and live data, while over-the-air compatibility means a claimed 75% of the car's ECUs can be updated remotely.

Pro+ represents the entry point to the line-up, priced from £35,950 – less than the Mégane and Niro. It brings a panoramic roof, heated seats and a 360deg camera as standard. It omits the heat pump available on more costly trim levels, so range is limited to 260 miles. Pro+ cars also lack a 22kW AC charger, so are limited to 7.4kW from a home wallbox.

Upgrading to Premium (£38,950) adds a heat pump and silicon-carbide inverter, boosting range to 273 miles. It also features the aforementioned 22kW AC charger, allowing a 10-80% recharge from a home supply in three hours.

Topping the line-up is the performance-oriented Brabus (£43,450), which increases the standard car’s power and torque outputs to 422bhp and 431lb ft. This cuts its 0-62mph sprint time from 6.7sec down to 3.9sec – much faster than the Volkswagen ID 4 GTX’s 6.2sec.

The #1 Brabus also receives more aggressive styling outside and in, bringing a vented bonnet, red accents, 19in alloy wheels, suede seats and an Alcantara steering wheel. 

