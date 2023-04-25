New entry-level Smart #1 trim slashes price by £5000

The Smart #1 has gained a new Pro specification, which sees the small electric crossover’s entry price drop by around £5000.

Prices for the Smart #1 Pro start from £31,950, undercutting rivals such as the Hyundai Kona EV and the Jeep Avenger. It also moves closer to the more competitively priced Kia Niro EV and MG 4 EV Long Range, which are on sale from £30,075 and £29,950 in the UK.

The Smart #1 Pro sits below the Pro+, Premium and Brabus performance range-topper, and is fitted with the brand’s smallest battery with a capacity of 49kWh. It offers 193 miles of range (WLTP), with a single, rear-mounted electric motor producing a punchy 268bhp.

It also sprints from 0-62mph in 6.7sec, with a maximum charging speed of 130kW, which allows drivers to charge from 10-80% in under 30 minutes.

Other standard equipment includes adaptive cruise control, LED headlights and a power tailgate, while the interior is fitted with heated seats, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera and a 12.8in touchscreen infotainment system. Plus, there’s Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The #1 launched the reinvention of Smart as an electromobility brand in 2022. Entirely unrelated to the previous Smart Fortwo and Smart Forfour EVs, it's the first new model from the brand since Chinese automotive group Geely came on board as a 50% stakeholder – taking half of the company from founder Mercedes-Benz – in 2019.

It's also the first all-new car to wear a Smart badge since 2014 and has been described by the firm's Europe CEO, Dirk Adelmann, as "the nucleus of all things to come".

The #1 is positioned as a premium crossover rivalling the Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric and Kia Niro EV, with an emphasis on maximising interior space. The result is a cabin comparable in size with that of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class but in a much more affordable package.

It is the first Europe-bound EV to use Geely's new SEA architecture – as first deployed on the Chinese-market Zeekr 001 shooting brake and soon to provide the basis for the Volvo EX30.