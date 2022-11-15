BACK TO ALL NEWS
New DS flagship SUV to rival Audi Q5 from 2024
New DS flagship SUV to rival Audi Q5 from 2024

Design will be inspired by Aero Sport Lounge concept; will sit above DS 7
Rachel Burgess
15 November 2022

DS will launch a large SUV by the end of 2024, with the new model sitting above the DS 7 and closely reflecting 2020’s Aero Sport Lounge concept. 

The model will complete a five-car line-up for the brand, which starts with the DS 3 (recently renamed from the DS 3 Crossback) and includes the DS 4, DS 7 and DS 9 saloon. 

While the DS 7 rivals the Audi Q3, the new model is likely to take on the Audi Q5, which occupies a vital segment for the UK and European luxury market. 

The new SUV, which has already undergone extensive testing, will be significantly smaller than the Aero Sport Lounge concept, which measured five metres in length. But the production car’s design closely reflects that of the concept, DS boss Béatrice Foucher has confirmed. 

“The silhouette is inspired by the concept, and it’s between a hatch and an SUV to provide the best energy management,” she said, adding that the interior – yet to be revealed – could be described as “eye-catching”. 

The new DS will offer around 430 miles of range and is likely to use a larger, more advanced version of the new battery recently applied to the electric DS 3, which now has a claimed range of 250 miles.

Launching alongside the new SUV will be an electric version of the DS 4, following on from the firm’s previous commitment to release only electric models from 2024.

Given DS’s relative youth, Foucher said the firm had an opportunity to take customers on a journey of electrification, which was more challenging for established combustionengined brands. 

“This is the big benefit of not being so well known,” she said.

“We can catch people with the story of electrification. This is what Tesla did. We have the room to create the story. This is the reason why we are the first Stellantis brand to launch the new battery and powertrain on the DS 3, so that we are leaders in the company.”

Q&A with Beatrice Foucher, DS CEO

How is DS faring amid the challenges being faced by the automotive industry?

"We would like to produce more cars, obviously, but we are quite protected [from supply shortages]. Why? Firstly, because we are a highly profitable brand in Stellantis.

"Secondly, we must take advantage of this period where some premium brands have big shortages.

"We are gaining market share by being able to promise delivery of a car within three to six months - it’s not very short, but it’s much better than some [rivals]."

Is five models the right number for DS?

"I don’t think it’s necessary to have too many. The more you do, at the end of the day, the more the models overlap.

So for me, five models is good. I won’t ask for more. We have a little time to decide the plan for beyond 2025.

The move to electrification makes the cost high which will probably make us more even more premium. As a result, we need to look at the appropriate entry level into the DS line-up [for the longer-term]."

Might there be room for something less mainstream? For example, a luxury coupé?

"It will remain quite difficult but we have the opportunity to work with the other Stellantis premium brands and we’ve had some discussions already about what we might be able to do differently through shared technologies and synergies.

"I don’t want to say I am going to sell a sporty car because that’s not the purpose of the brand but we are looking at something [more exclusive]."

