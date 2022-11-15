New DS flagship SUV to rival Audi Q5 from 2024

DS will launch a large SUV by the end of 2024, with the new model sitting above the DS 7 and closely reflecting 2020’s Aero Sport Lounge concept.

The model will complete a five-car line-up for the brand, which starts with the DS 3 (recently renamed from the DS 3 Crossback) and includes the DS 4, DS 7 and DS 9 saloon.

While the DS 7 rivals the Audi Q3, the new model is likely to take on the Audi Q5, which occupies a vital segment for the UK and European luxury market.

The new SUV, which has already undergone extensive testing, will be significantly smaller than the Aero Sport Lounge concept, which measured five metres in length. But the production car’s design closely reflects that of the concept, DS boss Béatrice Foucher has confirmed.

“The silhouette is inspired by the concept, and it’s between a hatch and an SUV to provide the best energy management,” she said, adding that the interior – yet to be revealed – could be described as “eye-catching”.

The new DS will offer around 430 miles of range and is likely to use a larger, more advanced version of the new battery recently applied to the electric DS 3, which now has a claimed range of 250 miles.

Launching alongside the new SUV will be an electric version of the DS 4, following on from the firm’s previous commitment to release only electric models from 2024.

Given DS’s relative youth, Foucher said the firm had an opportunity to take customers on a journey of electrification, which was more challenging for established combustionengined brands.

“This is the big benefit of not being so well known,” she said.