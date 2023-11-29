New Dacia Duster gains hybrid, starts at £18,745

The new Dacia Duster will arrive in November from £18,745, meaning it keeps its status as one of the UK’s cheapest SUVs and “best bargain on the market”.

That price secures the 99bhp four-cylinder Bi-Fuel (petrol/LPG) engine – its only non-electrified powertrain – in base level Expression trim. With both brimmed, the Duster can do around 800 miles without stopping for fuel, according to official tests.

The outgoing car’s entry-level 88bhp three-cylinder turbo petrol, which started from £17,970, has been dropped, along with diesel offerings. “It’s dying in Europe; clients don’t want this any more,” said engineering executive Julien Ferry.

In its place, the Duster offers for the first time hybrid powertrains which it’s able to accommodate thanks to its move onto the CMF-B platform (as used by the Nissan Juke). Gone is the B0 platform that has underpinned every Duster since the 2009 original.

The move is said to significantly benefit practicality, refinement and dynamics without compromising the Duster’s compact size.

Two electrified powertrains are offered: the mild-hybrid set-up, priced from £21,245, comprises a 1.2-litre turbo petrol triple, a 48V electric motor and a 0.9kWh battery. This is the only one available with a four-wheel drive system (from £23,445), which functions similarly to the old Duster’s.

In Auto mode, selected using a simple rotary dial, it is front-wheel drive most of the time but diverts power to the rear axle when the front loses traction. The 4x4 Lock mode, meanwhile, has been replaced with an Off-Road setting that actively distributes the torque between the front and rear axles.

The Duster also gains hill descent control, which can be activated in all gears and limits speed to a maximum of 18mph.

The 4x4 has 8mm more ground clearance (217mm in total) than front-wheel-drive models, while Dacia claims approach and departure angles of 31deg and 36deg.