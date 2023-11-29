BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Dacia Duster gains hybrid, starts at £18,745
UP NEXT
New Bentley Flying Spur to be revealed next week as 771bhp PHEV

New Dacia Duster gains hybrid, starts at £18,745

New 4x4 moves to modern platform, bringing significant technological upgrade
News
Will RimellCharlie Martin Autocar
3 mins read
3 September 2024

The new Dacia Duster will arrive in November from £18,745, meaning it keeps its status as one of the UK’s cheapest SUVs and “best bargain on the market”.

That price secures the 99bhp four-cylinder Bi-Fuel (petrol/LPG) engine – its only non-electrified powertrain – in base level Expression trim. With both brimmed, the Duster can do around 800 miles without stopping for fuel, according to official tests.

The outgoing car’s entry-level 88bhp three-cylinder turbo petrol, which started from £17,970, has been dropped, along with diesel offerings. “It’s dying in Europe; clients don’t want this any more,” said engineering executive Julien Ferry.

Related articles

In its place, the Duster offers for the first time hybrid powertrains which it’s able to accommodate thanks to its move onto the CMF-B platform (as used by the Nissan Juke).  Gone is the B0 platform that has underpinned every Duster since the 2009 original.

The move is said to significantly benefit practicality, refinement and dynamics without compromising the Duster’s compact size. 

Two electrified powertrains are offered: the mild-hybrid set-up, priced from £21,245, comprises a 1.2-litre turbo petrol triple, a 48V electric motor and a 0.9kWh battery. This is the only one available with a four-wheel drive system (from £23,445), which functions similarly to the old Duster’s.

In Auto mode, selected using a simple rotary dial, it is front-wheel drive most of the time but diverts power to the rear axle when the front loses traction. The 4x4 Lock mode, meanwhile, has been replaced with an Off-Road setting that actively distributes the torque between the front and rear axles.

The Duster also gains hill descent control, which can be activated in all gears and limits speed to a maximum of 18mph.

The 4x4 has 8mm more ground clearance (217mm in total) than front-wheel-drive models, while Dacia claims approach and departure angles of 31deg and 36deg.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Volvo EX90 review 2024 01 front cornering
Volvo EX90
7
Volvo EX90
maserati grecale foglore review 2024 01 tracking front
Maserati Grecale Folgore
5
Maserati Grecale Folgore
Kia EV6 review 2024 01 front tracking
Kia EV6
8
Kia EV6
Audi A3 hero front
Used Audi A3 2012-2020 review
8
Used Audi A3 2012-2020 review
range rover sv review
Range Rover Sport SV review
7
Range Rover Sport SV review

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
dacia duster review 2024 01 cornering front

Dacia Duster

With a more sophisticated platform, design-savvy look and fresh tech, has this all-new version lost sight of the model’s value appeal?

Read our review
Back to top

Headlining the new third-generation Duster range is the Hybrid 140, priced from £24,245. It pairs a naturally aspirated 1.6-litre petrol engine with two electric motors – as also available in the Dacia Jogger – for a combined output of 138bhp. Its 1.2kWh battery is topped up by regenerative braking and is said to allow 80% of city driving to be completed on electricity alone.

As well as a technological overhaul, the new Duster brings the most significant styling change since the Mk1 was introduced. It’s essentially a smaller version of the 2021 Bigster concept, transposing the SUV’s wide haunches and Y-shaped lighting signatures onto a much smaller silhouette.

These cues will be shared with the production version of the Bigster, due in 2025.

The Duster’s underbody, wheel-arch and bumper claddings are made from a material called Starkle, a hardwearing plastic composed of up to 20% recycled material. It’s unpainted, revealing its black and white finish. 

Dacia claims that around 20% of the plastics in the new Duster are recycled – an 8% improvement on the old one.

The new Duster is 4.34m long, exactly the same as before, but sits marginally lower, at 1.66m tall, and slightly wider, at 1.81m.

Advertisement
Back to top

The hard-edged design language continues into the Duster’s durability-focused interior, with a colour-contrasting dashboard panel and a chunky steering wheel featuring physical buttons.

The car’s software can be updated over the air, meaning it doesn’t have to be taken to a dealer to download bug fixes and new functions.

Boot space has increased from 445 litres to 472 litres. That’s more than in the rival Ford Puma (456 litres) and Skoda Kamiq (400 litres), although this is largely down to the Duster’s increased size, rather than trick packaging.

With the Duster, Dacia is launching a new accessory system called Youclip.

It comprises a series of square-shaped mounts positioned throughout the car that are each capable of withstanding around 8kg of force.

Compatible accessories include a tablet stand, a cupholder, a bag hook, an induction-charging phone holder and a portable torch.

They will be sold initially through Dacia dealers, but the brand expects owners to quickly begin 3D-printing their own kit. 

Advertisement

Will Rimell

Will Rimell
Title: News editor

Will is a Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial assistant, Autocar

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

used Dacia Duster cars for sale

Dacia DUSTER 1.3 TCe Extreme SE Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£17,800
5,311miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Dacia DUSTER 1.0 TCe Comfort Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£10,870
33,712miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Dacia Duster 1.3 TCe Prestige Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£13,298
23,983miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Dacia DUSTER 1.3 TCe Comfort Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£10,799
37,770miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Dacia Duster 1.6 Access 4WD Euro 5 5dr
2013
£4,750
57,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Dacia Duster 1.0 TCe Comfort Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£10,498
30,678miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Dacia DUSTER 1.5 Blue DCi Comfort Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£8,450
76,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Dacia Duster 1.0 TCe Extreme SE Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£14,998
29,180miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Dacia Duster 1.3 TCe Prestige EDC Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£16,999
16,238miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 819 cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
11
Add a comment…
ianp55 29 November 2023

The third generation Duster is a fine addition to the Dacia range what I like is that the petrol hybrid is now available with all wheel drive, the external appearence has been beefed up but the overall size has not increased, The interior looks sturdy and functional with all that is necessary with a complete lack of frills. Top marks for continued use of the dual fuel system,when the Bigster comes out the year after Dacia could well be a major player in the lower end of the AWD/SUV market

FastRenaultFan 29 November 2023
I must say this looks good. It even has a bit of style to it. The dash inside this looks like hard plastics do which I suppose is to be expected for what you get with it and the price it's at.
It will be another hugely and well deserved success for Dacia no doubt.
rmcondo 29 November 2023

It's easy to appreciate how and why Dacia are holding the 2nd and 10th slots for best selling cars in Europe, and improving all the time. They are making products that people actually want and are able to have. Ford, Stellantis, VAG and Toyota should take note. Cars, these days, are equipment and these are the correct tools.

Latest Reviews

Volvo EX90 review 2024 01 front cornering
Volvo EX90
7
Volvo EX90
maserati grecale foglore review 2024 01 tracking front
Maserati Grecale Folgore
5
Maserati Grecale Folgore
Kia EV6 review 2024 01 front tracking
Kia EV6
8
Kia EV6
Audi A3 hero front
Used Audi A3 2012-2020 review
8
Used Audi A3 2012-2020 review
range rover sv review
Range Rover Sport SV review
7
Range Rover Sport SV review

View all car reviews