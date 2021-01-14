BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Citroen e-Berlingo electric MPV has 170-mile range
New Citroen e-Berlingo electric MPV has 170-mile range

Electric version of Citroën's seven-seater arrives, with comfort focus and 100kW charging ability
23 February 2021

Citroën has revealed the promised fully electric version of its Berlingo MPV, with a 134bhp motor and a claimed 170-mile range.

Called the e-Berlingo, it is one of three electric van-based people carriers the PSA Group will launch this year - in line with its aim of completely electrifying its line-up by 2025 - arriving ahead alongside mechanically identical Peugeot e-Partner and Vauxhall Combo-e Life siblings.

The e-Berlingo - along with its Vauxhall and Peugeot siblings - sits atop PSA’s EV-compatible e-CMP platform, which also underpins the Vauxhall Corsa-e, Peugeot e-208 and new Citroën e-C4.

It is powered by a 134bhp electric motor and a water-cooled 50kWh lithium ion battery, giving the e-Berlingo an 84mph top speed and claimed 170-mile range. As standard, the battery enables 100kW rapid charging, meaning that the e-Berlingo can be recharged from empty to 80% capacity in 30 minutes.

The e-Berlingo offers three driving modes. Normal mode limits power to 109bhp for everyday driving. Eco mode restricts power to 82bhp and reduces heating and air conditioning to preserve energy. Power mode enables the van’s full 134bhp.

Otherwise, the design and interior are largely carried over from the combustion-engined car, save for the addition of blue badging and trim accents. The 8.0in central display offers EV-specific display modes, and there is an EV drive mode toggle switch in place of the gear selector. Five seats are fitted as standard, while the long-wheelbase version gains a third row, each accessible via a pair of large sliding doors at each side. 

The innovative 'Modutop' roof lining is one of 26 individual storage cubbies throughout the cabin, and offers 92 litres of storage within a translucent casing, accessible from the rear seats or boot.

As with its siblings, the e-Berlingo is also available in panel-sided commercial form. Citroën CEO Vincent Cobée said: “The Citroën Berlingo van is renowned for its practicality and usability. By adopting the best electric vehicle technology, it now offers professional users a zero-emissions solution.”

To this end, load-carrying capacity is unchanged from the combustion-engined models, with a maximum capacity of 4400 litres and an 800kg payload.

Citroën has yet to announce pricing for the e-Berlingo, but orders will open soon ahead of first UK deliveries between October and December.

ianp55 15 January 2021

I think that an electric Berlingo makes an awful lot of sense if you're a van owner operating in an urban area the claimed range and recharging times would enable to get most of a full day's use of the vehicle with the minimum down time. Will the electric MPV versions of these vans be available here in the UK as well?

adrian888 14 January 2021

Is that range with the van empty in summer or full on a cold snowy day in winter....? Simply do not beleive the range figures are any where near real world usage. 

