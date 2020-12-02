Citroen, Peugeot and Vauxhall to launch new electric MPVs in 2021

The PSA Group will launch electric versions of its Citroën Berlingo, Peugeot Partner and Vauxhall Combo vans in 2021, in line with its aim of completely electrifying its line-up by 2025.

The mechanically identical trio, which were launched with petrol and diesel powertrains in 2018, will each spawn an electric passenger-carrying variant, as is the case with the existing vehicles.

The electric MPVs will sit atop PSA's EV-compatible e-CMP platform, which underpins the Vauxhall Corsa-e, Peugeot e-208 and new Citroën ë-C4.

They will be powered by a water-cooled 50kWh lithium ion battery mated to a 134bhp electric motor. PSA has yet to reveal performance figures, but a sub-10sec 0-60mph time is to be expected, as well as a 200-mile range and 120mph top speed.

Xavier Peugeot, the senior vice-president of PSA’s Light Commercial Vehicles Business Unit, said: “With these all-electric versions of compact vans and associated passenger cars, Groupe PSA is continuing its electrification offensive and now offers a completely electrified LCV portfolio without compromises on performance.”

The vans and their battery packs will be assembled at PSA’s plant in Vigo, Spain, while their motors and final drive gears will be produced in France, at Trémery and Valenciennes respectively.

PSA has yet to reveal pricing for the vehicles but has confirmed that order books will open in the new year. The first UK deliveries are expected to arrive between October and December 2021.

READ MORE

Vauxhall Astra to receive major overhaul for eighth generation

Analysis: New Corsa underpins optimism at Vauxhall

Vauxhall launches new strategy aimed at promoting its 'Britishness'