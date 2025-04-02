BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Citroen C3 Hybrid offers 56.5mpg for £20,115

New version of compact crossover undercuts rival Renault Clio E-Tech and packs 108bhp

Charlie Martin
News
2 mins read
2 April 2025

The new Citroën C3 Hybrid has gone on sale in the UK, priced from £20,115.

A rival for the £21,895 Renault Clio E-Tech, the new variant of the C3 uses a fresh development of Citroën parent company Stellantis’s widely used 48V mild-hybrid powertrain.

This comprises a turbocharged 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, a single electric motor and a six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

The set-up has previously been offered with an output of 134bhp in cars such as the Alfa Romeo Junior, Peugeot 208 and Vauxhall Corsa, but in the C3 it makes a combined 108bhp and 151lb ft. This yields a 0-62mph dash time of 10.1sec and a top speed of 120mph.

The set-up is designed to lean on the electric motor at low speeds, such as in stop-start traffic. Citroën claimed that, in such scenarios, it can run under electric power for up to half the time.

The company added that, in broader use, the set-up emits 10% less CO2 than the C3’s 99bhp petrol engine, which receives no electrical assistance.

The C3 Hybrid officially emits 114g/km of CO2, putting it in the 28% benefit-in-kind tax band for 2025/26, and achieves 56.5mpg.

For reference, the 99bhp petrol C3 is priced from £17,790, and is rated at 52mpg and 128g/km.

Two trim levels will be offered. Plus gets kit such as LED headlights, a 10.25in infotainment touchscreen and rear parking sensors. Max, priced from £21,815, adds conveniences such as climate control, heating for the front seats and steering wheel and a reversing camera.

Citroen C3

The jostling to fill the supermini void left by the Ford Fiesta continues with a model that's all about comfort

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

