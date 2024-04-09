BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Citroen C3 gains sub-£15k hybrid

Latest mild-hybrid supermini will be joined later in the year by the all-electric Citroen e-C3
Jack Warrick
News
2 mins read
9 April 2024

Order books for the new Citroën C3 have opened in mainland Europe, with prices for the heavily modernised supermini starting from under €15,000 (£12,854). 

The new C3, which will be joined by the all-electric Citroën ë-C3 later this year, will be offered with the choice of two powertrains. The range opens with a 98bhp 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual gearbox, which is priced from 14,990. 

A mild-hybrid three-cylinder Hybrid 100 powertrain is also available for the first time in the C3 range. Also offering 98bhp, it adds a 48V battery and a new e-DCS6 dual-clutch transmission with an integrated 28bhp electric motor. 

Related articles

That compares closely to the all-electric ë-C3 that will arrive in late 2024. The small EV will feature a 111bhp electric motor and a 44kWh battery, offering a range of up to 199 miles.

Citroën says the Hybrid 100 powertrain allows drivers to complete 50% of all city journeys on electric-only power, reducing emissions by 10% compared with the manual petrol C3, which produces 117g/km.

Two specification levels are available: You and Max. The entry-level You variant has LED headlights, comfort suspension, a head-up display, rear parking assistance and active safety braking. There’s no touchscreen infotainment system, but a smartphone mount is included as standard.

Range-topping Max models gain roof bars and a set of front and rear protection plates, 17in wheels, 10.25in touchscreen infotainment with sat-nav, comfort seats, wireless phone charging, a rear-view camera and automatic headlights and wipers. 

UK pricing hasn’t been detailed yet but the first deliveries of the manual petrol C3 will start in the summer before the hybrid arrives later this year. 

If the C3 is sold in the UK at the same kind of price as in mainland Europe, it could undercut the Dacia Sandero (£13,785), currently the cheapest full-size car on sale.

A Citroën UK spokesperson has previously confirmed to Autocar that the combustion C3 will target a starting price below £15,000 in the UK. That would almost certainly make it the cheapest electrified car on sale. 

