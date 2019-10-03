New Chevrolet Corvette Convertible gets folding hardtop

Chevrolet unveils first hardtop and mid-engined convertible in the Corvette's 66-year history
3 October 2019

Two months after Chevrolet revealed its new 'C8' Corvette Stingray coupe, the brand has pulled the covers off the convertible version.

Continuing the theme of going against tradition with the latest model, not only is it the first mid-engined Corvette droptop, but it's also the first to use a solid folding roof. 

Said to have been engineered “first and foremost” as a droptop, the new Corvette variant features a two-piece top powered by six electric motors that can be activated at speeds of up to 30mph and retract in 16 seconds. Chevrolet claims the use of electric motors instead of a hydraulic system improves reliability.

The roof itself, made of composite panels, is said to provide “a quieter cabin, increased security and a cleaner look” than previous soft-tops. It also avoids the usual practicality compromises of a roof of this type, meaning to Corvette is still able to stow two sets of golf clubs in the boot and keeps its front storage compartment. 

The roof also features an electric rear window, which Chevrolet claims to have optimised to reduce air recirculation and wind noise. The convertible also drafts in the same rear spoiler as found in the Coupe’s Z51 Performance Package, with the firm claiming an identical drag coefficient as the coupe. 

The 6.2-litre small-blog ‘LT2’ naturally-aspirated V8 is unchanged, putting out 495bhp and 470lb ft of torque. No official stats have been provided, but reports from the US claim the performance figures are broadly identical to the Coupe.

Autocar understands that there is a plan to bring the Corvette to the UK in right-hand drive some time next year, and it’s likely that the convertible will come too. It commands a premium of £6000 over the coupe, putting its US price at $67,495 (around £55,000).

