New Chevrolet Corvette Convertible gets folding hardtop

Two months after Chevrolet revealed its new 'C8' Corvette Stingray coupe, the brand has pulled the covers off the convertible version.

Continuing the theme of going against tradition with the latest model, not only is it the first mid-engined Corvette droptop, but it's also the first to use a solid folding roof.

Said to have been engineered “first and foremost” as a droptop, the new Corvette variant features a two-piece top powered by six electric motors that can be activated at speeds of up to 30mph and retract in 16 seconds. Chevrolet claims the use of electric motors instead of a hydraulic system improves reliability.

The roof itself, made of composite panels, is said to provide “a quieter cabin, increased security and a cleaner look” than previous soft-tops. It also avoids the usual practicality compromises of a roof of this type, meaning to Corvette is still able to stow two sets of golf clubs in the boot and keeps its front storage compartment.