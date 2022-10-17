BACK TO ALL NEWS
New BYD Seal electric saloon to launch in UK in 2023
New BYD Dolphin is 265-mile electric hatchback for UK

New BYD Seal electric saloon to launch in UK in 2023

Tesla Model 3 rival brings up to 354 miles of range and a 523bhp four-wheel-drive variant
News
2 mins read
12 April 2023

The new BYD Seal electric saloon has been confirmed for a UK launch later this year, when it will go up against the Tesla Model 3 and Hyundai Ioniq 6 with compelling specifications and competitive performance. 

Revealed last year, the Seal will be BYD's third car in the UK; the brand launched here earlier this year with the BYD Atto 3 crossover, and will soon follow that with the BYD Dolphin hatchback. All three cars sit atop the firm's latest third-generation EV architecture and use innovative, long-range 'Blade' battery technology - but the Seal is the first to use cell-to-pack technology to maximise usable capacity and boost structural integrity. 

The new construction process is claimed to provide the body of the four-door Seal with high torsional rigidity of up to 40,000Nm/deg.

Related articles

The Seal will offer the choice of two different Blade batteries: 82kWh in the single-motor, rear-wheel-drive car for a range of up to 354 miles on the WLTP cycle, and 80kWh in the more potent four-wheel-drive variant, which returns 323 miles. Both can be charged at up to 150kW, which BYD claims is fast enough to give a 30-80% top-up in 26 minutes. 

2 Byd seal 2022 side static

The single-motor car packs 308bhp and claims a 5.9sec 0-62mph time, while the range-topped adds a 215bhp on the front axle for a combined 523bhp (more than the AWD Model 3) and cuts the 0-62mph sprint time to just 3.8 seconds. 

The exterior styling of the EV inherits cues first revealed on the Ocean X concept car and what BYD calls its “ocean aesthetics” design lineage.

At 4800mm long, 1875mm wide and 1460mm tall, it's 106mm longer, 58mm narrower and 17mm taller than the Model 3. Its wheelbase is 45mm longer than its Tesla rival's, at 2920mm.   

The Seal is underpinned by a double wishbone (front) and multi-link (rear) suspension. BYD claims a 50:50 weight distribution for the dual-motor model, which receives the company’s Intelligent Torque Adaptation Control (ITAC) system to apportion drive between the front and rear axles.  

The Seal has a 402-litre boot at the rear and a 53-litre 'frunk' for smaller items, and is said to provide rear legroom "similar to that of an executive saloon". Up front, most controls are handled via a large 15.6in central touchscreen - which gets the same rotating function as that in the Atto 3, and so can be viewed in landscape or portrait mode.

Further details on UK specification and price will be announced closer to its August arrival, but a start price in the region of £45,000 would line it up neatly against rivals. 

Marc 12 April 2023
I'll have mine with a portion of crispy fried internment. A side of cheap African slave labour in hoisin sauce and some noodles to go please.
dstaines5 8 August 2022

Totally agree much better looking version of the Tesla 3, which is ugly inside and out (The Tesla S looks ok) .  Much better balanced design but perhaps a bit too much over detail like Honda but looks good.  Like the choice of battery and motor choices.  Like the fact you can have just 200 bhp which is still too much but more sensible.  The ID 3 is better with just 150 bhp or we will all have traffic light races leading to more accidents.  Also less power more range.  

