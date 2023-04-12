New BYD Dolphin is 265-mile electric hatchback for UK

Chinese manufacturer BYD has confirmed that it will bring a new small electric car to the UK this year. At 4290mm long, the new BYD Dolphin sits in between the Peugeot e-208 and Volkswagen ID 3 in size.

Based on the same E-Platform 3.0 as the BYD Atto 3 family hatchback with which the brand launched its UK offensive earlier this year, the electric-only Dolphin will arrive with a 60kWh lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) ‘Blade’ battery capable of delivering an official combined WLTP range of up to 265 miles. Power will be sent to the front-wheels via a 201bhp electric motor that’s good for a 0-62mph time of 7.1sec. Rapid charging rates peak at 88kW.

UK prices are yet to be confirmed, but will likely start from around £32,000. A smaller-battery version of the Dolphin will follow, and while specifics haven’t been confirmed it's probable that it will use the 44kWh pack already used in the Chinese market version of the Dolphin.

The interior of the Dolphin is a more conventional-looking affair than the wildly styled interior of the Atto 3, but the Dolphin still gets some aquatic-themed details including what one company source describes as “dolphin-shaped interior door handles that will bring a joyful twist".

The Dolphin will be offered in four trim levels and with a variety of different finishes. A rotating, 12.3in touchscreen interface is standard across the range, as is a heat pump. There will be a wide range of exterior finishes to choose from, including optional dual-tone paint and a panoramic glass roof, in keeping with the brand’s efforts to pitch itself as a semi-premium offering on a par with the likes of Kia and Hyundai.

A comparably spacious three-person rear bench and a 345-litre boot also make the BYD Dolphin an interesting small family car option, straddling the traditional B- and C-segment hatchback classes.

Thanks to a tie-up with Shell Recharge, BYD Dolphin drivers will also get a discounted charging rate at Shell charging stations, and early takers will also get over 1000 miles of free public charging.