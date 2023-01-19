New BYD Atto 3 confirmed for UK sale in the coming weeks

Chinese giant BYD will begin selling electric cars in the UK in the coming weeks, following the launch of its first showrooms in the country.
The firm has partnered with Arnold Clark, Lookers, LSH Auto and Pendragon, with an initial run of dealerships slated to launch in “critical regions” by the end of March.
The UK launch represents BYD's return to the UK, having previously sold the e6 electric crossover in limited volumes – primarily to private-hire fleets.
It is the next step in BYD's European expansion plans – set into motion last year with launches in Belgium, Denmark, Luxembourg, Sweden, the Netherlands and Norway – and comes as the firm targets four million sales in 2023.
Initially, only the BYD Atto 3 will be sold in the UK. The first model to use the firm’s new e-Platform 3.0 architecture, the 201bhp, front-wheel-drive crossover is a similar proposition to the MG ZS EV, both in size and performance. The Atto 3 offers a 261-mile range on the WLTP combined cycle, charging at rates of up to 80kW and with a 7.3sec 0-62mph time.
Energy is stored in a 60.5kWh lithium-iron-phosphate battery (containing no cobalt) that BYD calls the Blade. Said to be 50% more energy-dense than a conventional lithium ion unit, the Blade Battery has been developed to "resolve issues in battery safety while also redefining safety standards for the entire industry".
At the launch of the power pack last year, BYD showed how it could withstand a nail penetration without suffering thermal runaway in the same way as more commonly used battery chemistries, thereby reducing the risk of fire.
BYD has started to offer the battery to other manufacturers, including Toyota, which will use it in the Chinese-market bZ3 saloon. BYD will also use the batteries in models from its new luxury brand, Yangwang.
In Europe, the Atto 3 will be sold alongside the BYD Han, a Tesla Model 3-rivalling executive saloon, and the BYD Tang, a seven-seat SUV that has been offered in limited volumes in Norway since July 2021. The Han and Tang are not planned to come to the UK, although the new BYD Seal, a compact Model 3 rival, has not been ruled out.
Pity they didn't give them more Western style names, I mean, take Dolphin for instance, going to sound odd when your mate says, where did you park the Dolphin?, it's not just the origin of the cars, it's the model names
Honestly, the only thing that remains to be seen, and where these guys and most other Chinese newcomers will lag the already established manufacturers, are depreciation and dealer network density.
As a product, by itself, I really don't see how this is ( or the MG4 ) are in any way inferior to, say, a VW ID3.
And so it begins. MG, Ora, and now BYD all hitting a price point that European retailers have neglected. We still have the other GWM brands to come, let alone Aiways and, more expensively, Xpeng.
The arrogance of the OEMs who have taken the UK and Continental consumers for granted will cost them dear. In particular why oh why is Ford late to the market?