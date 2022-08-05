New BYD Seal is Europe-bound Tesla Model 3 rival

The new BYD Seal electric saloon has gone on sale in China, with BYD confirming that initial deliveries are planned to begin by the end of the month.

Revealed in May, the Tesla Model 3 rival is claimed to have attracted up to 60,000 pre-orders from Chinese customers.

Prices for the Seal in its home market start at ¥222,274 (£27,292) and extend to ¥298,140 (£36,648).

The exterior styling of the EV inherits cues first revealed on the Ocean X concept car and what BYD calls its “ocean aesthetics” design lineage.

At 4800mm long, 1875mm wide and 1460mm tall, it's 106mm longer, 58mm narrower and 17mm taller than the Model 3. Its wheelbase is 45mm longer than its Tesla rival's, at 2920mm.

The Seal is based on BYD’s e-Platform 3.0 structure, making it the third BYD car to do so after the Dolphin and Yuan Plus, and comes with the choice of two different BYD Blade batteries, 61.4kWh and 82.5kWh units.

Both feature BYD’s lithium ion phosphate (LFP) battery cell technology and uses cell-to-body (CTB) construction, meaning the battery module is integrated into the body structure – a first for BYD.

The new construction process is claimed to provide the body of the four-door Seal with high torsional rigidity of up to 40,000Nm/deg.

The base rear-wheel-drive model receives a rear-mounted 201bhp electric motor and 61.4kWh battery, giving it a claimed 0-62mph time of 5.7sec and a range of 550km (342 miles) on the Chinese CLTC test cycle.

A long-range rear-wheel-drive model occupies the middle of the Seal line-up. Its 308bhp rear-mounted electric motor is combined with the 82.5kWh battery, giving a 0-62mph time of 5.9sec and a 150km (93-mile) increase in the CLTC range over its less powerful sibling at 700km (435 miles).