BYD Han EV revealed in Europe as Tesla Model 3 rival

Chinese brand BYD will launch its Tesla Model 3-rivalling saloon, the Han EV, in Europe following its home market debut in June, the company has confirmed.

The Han EV is the brand’s electric flagship and the first passenger model to feature its new ‘Blade Battery’ technology, which is claimed to be simpler and more space efficient than rival battery packs, with improved range and “greatly enhanced” safety.

BYD 'Blade' EV battery stands up to extreme durability tests

No specific battery size or technical data has been released for the Han EV, but the firm claims it can do 376 miles on a single charge based on the old NEDC test cycle. A European-standard WLTP range figure will have to be released as part of the car’s homologation process.

The Han EV is claimed to marry “the automotive industry’s most advanced EV technologies with exceptional performance, refinement and supreme luxury”. It’s capable of 0-62mph in 3.9sec, BYD claims, thanks to a silicon-carbide motor control system. It is China’s first mass-market EV to feature Bosch’s latest IPB Intelligent Integrated Brake System, claimed to improve braking precision, range and comfort.

Technology is named as a prime focus for the Han EV. It features 5G connectivity, helping the car’s DiPilot intelligent drive assistance functions, which are claimed to feature self-learning and self-evolution. The interior is dominated by a large Tesla-style central display and digital dials.