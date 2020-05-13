BYD Han EV revealed in Europe as Tesla Model 3 rival

Chinese brand BYD will launch its Tesla Model 3-rivalling saloon, the Han EV, in Europe following its home market debut in June, the company has confirmed.
The Han EV is the brand’s electric flagship and the first passenger model to feature its new ‘Blade Battery’ technology, which is claimed to be simpler and more space efficient than rival battery packs, with improved range and “greatly enhanced” safety.
No specific battery size or technical data has been released for the Han EV, but the firm claims it can do 376 miles on a single charge based on the old NEDC test cycle. A European-standard WLTP range figure will have to be released as part of the car’s homologation process.
The Han EV is claimed to marry “the automotive industry’s most advanced EV technologies with exceptional performance, refinement and supreme luxury”. It’s capable of 0-62mph in 3.9sec, BYD claims, thanks to a silicon-carbide motor control system. It is China’s first mass-market EV to feature Bosch’s latest IPB Intelligent Integrated Brake System, claimed to improve braking precision, range and comfort.
Technology is named as a prime focus for the Han EV. It features 5G connectivity, helping the car’s DiPilot intelligent drive assistance functions, which are claimed to feature self-learning and self-evolution. The interior is dominated by a large Tesla-style central display and digital dials.
Join the debate
Peter Cavellini
Good car?
It's certainly better looking than the Tesla, the interior is streets ahead of Tesla judging by the images, and it looks like a car, the Tesla is rather a cold looking car, and the price isn't that high compared to other brands.
asif
Nailing it...
The Chinese will one day be major players in the automotive world. And while many won't accept it is happening already, many feel, that its already happened.
Ignore them at your peril...
At the end of the day the consumer will win, because competition will spur the established players to have to do even better.
The car pictured is better looking than alot of what the US, Europe and Japan churns out. Will be interesting to see how it fares when the time comes.
Gerhard
asif wrote:
Indeed. The Chinese already are major players in the automotive world -their market is the biggest in the world! They also sell Chinese-branded cars outside of China, even as far a Brazil and eastern Europe. Chinese companies also own part or all of some major western brands.
Gerhard
Great-looking car, from a
Great-looking car, from a brand well-known for making EVs. At this price, however, it'll have to be of better mechanical and interior quality than the current range otherwise it'll have to be cheaper... or flop. £40,000+ is a very steep price for a Chinese-built EV, when the (equally shoddily-built) Tesla can be had cheaper -not that I'm recommending a T3...
Sticking a large tft screen in the middle of the car is not 'Tesla-style'. It's sticking a large screen in the centre of the car... This BYD appears to have an instrument panel as well, which is not what the Tesla 3 has... EVs have been around a long time and were being offered before Tesla was a thing, so journalists sholdn't talk as if Tesla invented the things.
