BYD has converted its small electric crossover, the Atto 2, to plug-in hybrid power.

The new petrol-electric version of BYD's smallest SUV arrives in line with the Chinese company's strategy to diversify its European powertrain offering in order to cater to fluctuating demand for EVs.

The Seal U PHEV is already its best-selling model in Europe and it has recently been supplemented by the new Seal 6 PHEV estate.

The new Atto 2 DM-i gets a new PHEV powertrain that makes it capable of driving 56 miles under electric power alone.

As with the Atto 2 EV, there will be two versions of the Atto 2 PHEV with different battery sizes and power outputs.

Further technical details (such as its petrol engine’s configuration) remain under wraps, but it's expected to broadly align with the Atto 2 EV in its outputs.

For reference, that car is offered with either 174bhp or 201bhp, depending on trim level, although both deliver a 0-62mph sprint time of 7.9sec.

The PHEV is visually differentiated from the EV by a reworked front end, with a larger grille to improve cooling to its combustion engine, and different badging. A new Midnight Blue paint option will be exclusive to the PHEV.

More details on the PHEV are set to follow next month and deliveries are scheduled to begin early next year.

When it arrives, the 4.3m-long Atto 2 DM-i will be the smallest PHEV on sale. The current Jeep Renegade 4xe is shorter, at 4.2m, but due to come off sale imminently, as a new Renegade is due next year.