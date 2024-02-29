BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Bugatti hypercar has a naturally aspirated, one-metre long V16
UP NEXT
BMW M4 joins ‘Competition Sport’ line-up

New Bugatti hypercar has a naturally aspirated, one-metre long V16

Mate Rimac says Bugatti was planning an electric coupé-SUV before he "won the argument" for a V16 hypercar
Felix Page
News
4 mins read
8 May 2024

The long-awaited replacement for the Bugatti Chiron will be revealed next month, packing well over 1000bhp from a hybrid system that's based around a naturally aspirated V16 engine.

The company recently revealed the shape and layout of the engine – as well as its screaming soundtrack (below) – but CEO of Bugatti-Rimac Mate Rimac has now given new details in an interview at the Financial Times Future of the Car conference in London.

While keeping most cards close to his chest, he revealed that the colossal engine will go without forced induction, unlike its W16 predecessor which inhaled through four turbochargers. 

Related articles

The engine itself, he added, will measure a whopping one-metre long in its own right, some 400mm longer than the four-bank unit from the Chiron. 

Despite that, though (and the integration of a substantial electric drivetrain element), the car will be a similar shape to its predecessor, Rimac suggests: "The exterior is an evolution - you can still see the very distinct Bugatti design."

Certainly, spy shots circulating the internet in recent weeks suggest it will bear a familiar silhouette, but be somewhat lower and sleeker than the Chiron it replaces.

Mate Rimac, despite being best known for his pioneering work creating electric hypercars and supplying battery tech to a number of global car manufacturers, said he was a driving force behind bringing the V16 to fruition. 

Before his firm took over Bugatti from the VW Group, he said, "the business plan was to make an electric coupé-SUV type of thing". 

"Management was saying the next car has to be electric," he added, acknowledging that a rebadged and restyled version of the Rimac Nevera would have theoretically made a logical electric replacement for the Chiron. But maintaining differentiation between the two hypercar brands, while honouring the heritage of Bugatti, was essential. 

"You could very easily and convincingly make a Bugatti out of [the Nevera], just make a different design and call it a day - but I thought that was absolutely wrong for the brand.

"Luckily I won that argument three years ago when electrification was all the rage, which it isn't anymore...", Rimac said, in reference to a perceived decline in demand for electric hypercars - acknowledging that his firm has still not sold all 150 Neveras. 

Plus, Rimac said, any Bugatti powerplant should be "as emotional as possible".

"You can achieve the power figures we have with the V16 from a very highly turbocharged V8, but we wanted to have it very emotional. It has to feel special, because 'if it is comparable, it is no longer Bugatti'," he explained, referencing founder Ettore Bugatti's famous slogan. 

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

mini cooper se review 2024 01 front cornering
Mini Cooper SE review
8
Mini Cooper SE review
jeep grand cherokee review 2024 01 front cornering
Jeep Grand Cherokee
6
Jeep Grand Cherokee
bentley bentayga mulliner ewb review 202401 front cornering
Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase
8
Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase
Renault Twizy front three quarter lead
Used Renault Twizy 2012-2021 review
6
Used Renault Twizy 2012-2021 review
ferrari sf90 xx spider review 2024 24 cornering front
Ferrari SF90 XX and Spider review
8
Ferrari SF90 XX and Spider review

View all car reviews

Back to top

As for that power figure, while refusing to be drawn into giving a specific figure, he suggested the next Bugatti will have comfortably more than 1000bhp. Given the size of the engine and the introduction of a hybrid element, it seems likely the new car will comfortably eclipse the W16's 1587bhp maximum. 

It will be the first production car in decades to use such an engine, the last having been the ultra-rare Cizeta-Moroder V16T in 1991. 

Bugatti has not given any more details about the engine, such as its capacity, but it has revealed a preview video that gives a first taste of the noise it will make - which you can watch below. Various reports say it is 8.3 litres in capacity, and has been developed by Cosworth, though neither Bugatti nor the British firm have confirmed these details. 

The firm describes its first hybrid powertrain as "incomparable in every detail, it is a pure embodiment of Bugatti’s DNA, created not just for the present, or even the future – but 'Pour l’éternité'" - for eternity. 

Previously, it was thought that Bugatti would downsize its engine in light of the potential electric power boost provided by a hybrid drivetrain, and the need to accommodate a battery and electric motors, but clearly the firm has found a means to stay true its 16-cylinder lineage as it embraces electrification.

The firm had already told Autocar that the new powertrain would be "unlike anything else on sale" but had stopped short of revealing any technical details. 

The design of the car itself was signed off early last year, with designer Achim Anscheidt – who stepped down as Bugatti's design chief recently – telling Autocar that it will "bring forward" Bugatti into a new era while retaining signature cues such as the horseshoe grille and crescent-shaped belt line.

His replacement, Frank Heyl, promised the new car will be "even more amazing" than the Chiron. "It's going to be amazing, proportionally, technologically, in terms of innovation, in terms of unexpectedness. It's going to blow people out of the water completely, and it's a true joy to work on this.”

It is not yet confirmed whether the hybrid drivetrain will allow for engine-off running, or whether the two propulsion systems will work in tandem for maximum power output. 

Advertisement

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: News and features editor

Felix is Autocar's news editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

used cars for sale

Volvo V40 2.0 D2 R-Design Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£15,480
25,374miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Ford KUGA 1.5T EcoBoost ST-Line Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£20,890
32,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
BMW 5 SERIES 2.0 520d M Sport Touring Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£19,990
58,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Skoda Scala 1.0 TSI SE L Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£14,895
13,029miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Mercedes-Benz GLA Class 2.0 GLA220d AMG Line (Premium Plus) 8G-DCT 4MATIC Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£33,995
14,334miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Audi TT 2.0 TFSI Sport S Tronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2015
£15,290
33,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
3
Mercedes-Benz GLC-CLASS 2.1 GLC250d AMG Line (Premium) G-Tronic 4MATIC Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£18,495
98,967miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Citroen C3 1.2 PureTech Saint James EAT6 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£15,442
10,765miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Fiat 500 1.0 MHEV Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2024
£12,998
0miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
4
Add a comment…
TStag 29 February 2024

What's the logic of switching from W16 to V16, is there a benefit. I though W16 was meant to be a superior layout. Love the sound though

Nickktod 29 February 2024

More compact certainly. I guess the reason for the change is that the generation of modular VAG engines which Veyron and Chiron were developed from (VR5, VR6, W8, W12, W16) have been replaced now. Expect this new one will be c.8.0 litres in capacity and sharing lots of architecture with the current Bentley/Porsche/Lambo/Audi 4.0 V8 with addition of electrification of some kind. 

jason_recliner 1 March 2024

It won't be more compact. Straight 8's are HUGE which is why they were phased out in the '30s for V8s. This is going to be a very long engine for a very long (or wide, or both) car.

Peter Cavellini 29 February 2024

Sounds sensational!!!, now just wrap it in a equally sensational body!

Latest Reviews

mini cooper se review 2024 01 front cornering
Mini Cooper SE review
8
Mini Cooper SE review
jeep grand cherokee review 2024 01 front cornering
Jeep Grand Cherokee
6
Jeep Grand Cherokee
bentley bentayga mulliner ewb review 202401 front cornering
Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase
8
Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase
Renault Twizy front three quarter lead
Used Renault Twizy 2012-2021 review
6
Used Renault Twizy 2012-2021 review
ferrari sf90 xx spider review 2024 24 cornering front
Ferrari SF90 XX and Spider review
8
Ferrari SF90 XX and Spider review

View all car reviews