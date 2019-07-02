New BMW X6 leaks out ahead of tonight's official reveal

Latest Porsche Cayenne Coupe rival is seen to adopt evolutionary styling approach in new images, and is on sale later this year
by Lawrence Allan
2 July 2019

BMW is set to pull the covers off its new X6 late this evening, but what look like press images of the coupe-SUV have leaked out already.

Published first on Instagram before a number of BMW fan sites picked it up, the images show the new X6 will continue the design theme of the last generation model, but with detail changes mirroring the rest of the firm's now fully up-to-date X lineup. 

The front-end gets a more aggressive interpretation of BMW's SUV face, while the roofline tapers and slopes down at the rear in true coupe style. At the back, the stretched LED tail-lamps are heavily inspired by the X4. 

Details, as well as the interior, remain under wraps, but we know that much of the car's mechanical make-up, engines and technology will be borrowed from its X5 sibling

Production will remain at BMW’s Spartanburg plant in South Carolina, US, where prototypes are already being built for testing. X6 prototypes have previouslt been spotted on the same outing as a flagship X6 M, which will use the M5’s 4.4-litre V8 for an anticipated output of 600bhp or more.

The X6 range will kick off with xDrive30d and xDrive40d variants, although a greater petrol-powered offering is expected. xDrive40i, 50i and 45e versions will make up the rest of the range, with the notable addition of the plug-in hybrid. 

M Performance M50d and M50i variants are also planned as BMW proliferates its M sub-brand, although the M50i petrol might not be offered in Europe, as it's geared towards the US market. 

The M50d will be powered by a quad-turbo 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel engine producing more than 400bhp. 

Like the X5, the new X6 will be based on BMW’s CLAR platform, with double wishbone front suspension and five-link rear suspension. Air suspension will be an option. 

Inside, the new X6 will be almost identical to the X5, with BMW’s new seventh-generation iDrive infotainment system featuring. Expect a slightly lower driving position for a sportier feel, alongside reduced space for rear seat occupants. 

NoPasaran

4 October 2018

will make one stand in the queues so much faster!

Peter Cavellini

4 October 2018

 600bhp, quite a sizeable power figure,and in a large SUV, the question is, is that too much?

Peter Cavellini.

Luap

4 October 2018
Peter Cavellini wrote:

 600bhp, quite a sizeable power figure,and in a large SUV, the question is, is that too much?

 

No Peter Captain Obvious Spam Your Name Everywhere Cavellini. With 4 Wheel drive, it isn't. Thanks for yet another yawn inspiring inane comment though.

Peter Cavellini

4 October 2018
Luap wrote:

Peter Cavellini wrote:

 600bhp, quite a sizeable power figure,and in a large SUV, the question is, is that too much?

  Move On Read Other News......

 

No Peter Captain Obvious Spam Your Name Everywhere Cavellini. With 4 Wheel drive, it isn't. Thanks for yet another yawn inspiring inane comment though.

Peter Cavellini.

James Dene

4 October 2018

For the wives of people with too much money and no self-awareness.

beechie

4 October 2018
James Dene wrote:

For the wives of people with too much money and no self-awareness.

Zzzzzzzzzz

Rollocks

4 October 2018
James Dene wrote:

For the wives of people with too much money and no self-awareness.

Dude, ignore the Brexit-voting petrol heads... your penchant for 75hp B segment shopping trolleys will serve you well when your smug liberal friends discuss environmental activism at their next soirée!

Bob Cholmondeley

4 October 2018

That's a lot of go for a car that has had such a bruising encounter with the ugly stick.

Citroëniste.

beechie

4 October 2018
Bob Cholmondeley wrote:

That's a lot of go for a car that has had such a bruising encounter with the ugly stick.

In what way is a car's appearance relevant when considering the appropriateness, or otherwise, of its engine's power output?

bowsersheepdog

4 October 2018

M for minging.  That thing is awful.  M is also for morons, who are the only people who'd buy one of those instead of an M5.

I don't need to put my name here, it's on the left

 

