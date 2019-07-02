New BMW X6 leaks out ahead of tonight's official reveal

BMW is set to pull the covers off its new X6 late this evening, but what look like press images of the coupe-SUV have leaked out already.

Published first on Instagram before a number of BMW fan sites picked it up, the images show the new X6 will continue the design theme of the last generation model, but with detail changes mirroring the rest of the firm's now fully up-to-date X lineup.

The front-end gets a more aggressive interpretation of BMW's SUV face, while the roofline tapers and slopes down at the rear in true coupe style. At the back, the stretched LED tail-lamps are heavily inspired by the X4.

Details, as well as the interior, remain under wraps, but we know that much of the car's mechanical make-up, engines and technology will be borrowed from its X5 sibling.

Production will remain at BMW’s Spartanburg plant in South Carolina, US, where prototypes are already being built for testing. X6 prototypes have previouslt been spotted on the same outing as a flagship X6 M, which will use the M5’s 4.4-litre V8 for an anticipated output of 600bhp or more.