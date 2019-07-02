New BMW X6 leaks ahead of tonight's official reveal

BMW is set to pull the covers off its new X6 late this evening, but what look like press images of the coupé-SUV have leaked out already.
Published first on Instagram before a number of BMW fan sites picked them up, the images show the new X6 will continue the design theme of the last-generation model, but with detail changes mirroring the rest of the firm's now fully up-to-date X line-up.
The front end gets a more aggressive interpretation of BMW's SUV face, while the roofline tapers and slopes down at the rear in true coupé style. At the back, the stretched LED tail-lights are heavily inspired by the X4.
Details, as well as the interior, remain under wraps, but we know that much of the car's mechanical make-up, engines and technology will be borrowed from its X5 sibling.
Production will remain at BMW’s US plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where prototypes are already being built for testing. X6 prototypes have previously been spotted on the same outing as a flagship X6 M, which will use the M5’s 4.4-litre V8 for an anticipated output of 600bhp or more.
NoPasaran
Great stuff
will make one stand in the queues so much faster!
Antony Riley
Is it just me that thinks
Is it just me that thinks with every new B M W launched they get more gross and more blingy. German car design generally is turning away from subtle and classy to in your face out of my way and massive grill nonsence.This 6 is prime example only its Uber Grosse
Peter Cavellini
Too much of a ...?
600bhp, quite a sizeable power figure,and in a large SUV, the question is, is that too much?
Peter Cavellini.
Luap
Peter Cavellini wrote:
No Peter Captain Obvious Spam Your Name Everywhere Cavellini. With 4 Wheel drive, it isn't. Thanks for yet another yawn inspiring inane comment though.
Peter Cavellini
Meow!
Peter Cavellini.
James Dene
Beyond pointless
For the wives of people with too much money and no self-awareness.
beechie
Yawn
Zzzzzzzzzz
Rollocks
Green eyed monster?
Dude, ignore the Brexit-voting petrol heads... your penchant for 75hp B segment shopping trolleys will serve you well when your smug liberal friends discuss environmental activism at their next soirée!
Bob Cholmondeley
That's a lot of go for a car
That's a lot of go for a car that has had such a bruising encounter with the ugly stick.
Citroëniste.
beechie
That doesn't make sense
In what way is a car's appearance relevant when considering the appropriateness, or otherwise, of its engine's power output?
