New BMW M2 CS revealed with meaner stance and ducktail spoiler

BMW's junior sports coupé gets the Competition Sport treatment, with more aggressive styling

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
23 May 2025

BMW has lifted the covers off the hot new M2 CS, bringing dramatic styling tweaks that include a ducktail rear spoiler and a more aggressive stance.

Technical details of the new sports coupé remain under wraps until Tuesday night, but a series of visual tweaks hint at significant developments under the skin.

The car’s gold-finished wheels appear to better fill the chunky arches than those on the existing M2, for instance, suggesting the CS has a more track-focused suspension set-up.

Meanwhile, the cracked finish on the brake discs suggests they may be made from carbon-ceramic, which better resists fade over repeated, intensive use than more conventional metals.

The CS also gains a new bootlid that is moulded into a ducktail-style rear spoiler, most likely improving stability at high speeds. The rear diffuser appears to have been reworked to boot.

Inside, it appears to get the same bucket seats as the regular M2, plus red CS logos in the doorcards.

Notably, the example shown at Villa d'Este features an automatic gearbox, suggesting the M2 CS could follow the CS versions of the M3 and M4 in omitting a manual option.

In addition to the more aggressive look, the new variant will almost certainly receive a bump in its power output.

The M3 CS and M4 CS got a 20bhp boost to 543bhp, and although the M2 is unlikely to go as far as challenging those cars, a similar uplift would bring it near the 500bhp mark.

Similarly, the M4 CS was 20kg lighter than the M4 Competition, thanks to a titanium exhaust backbox and copious amounts of carbonfibre, and the M2 CS is likely to receive a similar treatment.

Read our review

Car review
BMW M2 Manual 2025 Review 2025 front corner blur 211

BMW M2

Uprated engine and fettled chassis for facelifted junior performance car – and there's still a manual gearbox

Read our review
jason_recliner 23 May 2025
What a riotous little thing, and you even get a back seat for the little ones. Love love love it!

