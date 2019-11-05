New BMW M2 CS: 444bhp run-out special leaks out

BMW’s M division is sending the current M2 off on a high with the introduction of a new, limited-edition CS model, and all the images and information have been published ahead of the official time.

US motoring site Jalopnik appears to be the first to have published the images, while the information they have posted looks to have come from the official press release.

The model is expected to make its first public debut at the Los Angeles motor show, with UK orders opening soon, The price is unconfirmed, but these are the details in the public domain:

Differentiating the track-focused M2 CS from the £51,425 M2 Competition are a number of exterior upgrades, such as a carbonfibre-reinforced plastic bonnet with a central air vent and a carbonfibre roof. The bonnet’s weight is claimed to be half that of the steel structure used for the M2 Competition.

Further changes include a new splitter element at the front, a unique boot spoiler and a multi-channel diffuser – all made from carbonfibre and boosting downforce. Also part of the package are new lightweight 19in forged aluminium wheels in a black or matt gold finish and a choice of four exterior paint colours.