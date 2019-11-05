New BMW M2 CS: 444bhp run-out special leaks out

Track-focused version of BMW's smallest M car appears online ahead of official time, with carbon parts, new aero features and more power
5 November 2019

BMW’s M division is sending the current M2 off on a high with the introduction of a new, limited-edition CS model, and all the images and information have been published ahead of the official time. 

US motoring site Jalopnik appears to be the first to have published the images, while the information they have posted looks to have come from the official press release. 

The model is expected to make its first public debut at the Los Angeles motor show, with UK orders opening soon, The price is unconfirmed, but these are the details in the public domain:

Differentiating the track-focused M2 CS from the £51,425 M2 Competition are a number of exterior upgrades, such as a carbonfibre-reinforced plastic bonnet with a central air vent and a carbonfibre roof. The bonnet’s weight is claimed to be half that of the steel structure used for the M2 Competition.

Further changes include a new splitter element at the front, a unique boot spoiler and a multi-channel diffuser – all made from carbonfibre and boosting downforce. Also part of the package are new lightweight 19in forged aluminium wheels in a black or matt gold finish and a choice of four exterior paint colours.

Driven this week

Power for the M2 CS is said to come from a reworked version of M division’s S55 engine that uses a redesigned dual-branch exhaust system with controllable flaps for acoustics. The twin-turbo 3.0-litre petrol inline six runs the same state of tune as it does in the M4 Competition, developing 444bhp at 6250rpm. That’s a 40bhp increase on the M2 Competition and gives the M2 CS a power-to-weight ratio of 286bhp per tonne. Torque stays at 405lb ft.

The increased reserves are channelled through a standard six-speed manual or optional seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox and an electronically controlled Active M differential. Jalopnik claims a 0-60mph time of 4.0sec for the manual-equipped M2 CS and 3.78sec for the dual-clutch version. By comparison, the 404bhp M2 Competition has an official 0-62mph time of 4.4sec in manual guise.

The M2 CS’s fourth-gear 50-75mph split is put at 3.3sec for the manual car and 3.1sec for the dual-clutch model. With a Driver’s Package, which includes 245/35-profile front and 265/35-profile rear 19in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres as standard, the top speed is raised to 174mph.

Among the chassis tweaks brought to the M2 CS is standard Adaptive M suspension with the choice of three driving modes: Comfort, Sport and Sport+. Also included are upgraded M Sport brakes, with 400mm steel discs and six-piston calipers at the front and 380mm steel discs and four-piston calipers at the rear.

Despite the carbonfibre body panels, the leaked details don't specify a weight figure. The addition of extra kit could negate the weight saving parts, but we'll have to wait for the official info to be made public before that is revealed. 

Inside, the M2 CS receives a carbonfibre centre console, plus M Sport seats from the M4 CS. Further equipment upgrades include adaptive LED headlights and a Harman Kardon sound system.

