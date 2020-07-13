New BMW iX3: electric SUV to be revealed tomorrow

BMW will officially unwrap the new iX3, its second series-production EV, tomorrow, just over two years since it was shown in concept form at the Beijing motor show.
While an official preview image gives little away, images of the Mercedes EQC rival leaked on social media in April, all but confirming its final production styling.
First published by Instagram user cochespias and since circulated more widely, the images - alleged to be official BMW pictures - showed the Jaguar I-Pace and Mercedes EQC rival's exterior with no body cladding for the first time.
BMW iX3 electric SUV spotted in near-production guise
We can see the X3's trademark kidney grille has been blanked out for production, as is often the case with EVs that no longer require air cooling to the same extent. Vertical intakes at each edge of the front bumper seem to be brake cooling ducts, while blue backlighting appears to feature around the grille and down the sills.
The unusual aero-focused wheel design is adopted from the iX3 concept, although the car's overall look has been toned down a little as the EV becomes more closely linked to the standard X3. Blue detailing also features at the rear, with two panels acting as styling inserts in place of the usual twin exhaust outlets.
We have yet to see shots of the interior, but it's safe to assume that - bar some new functions in the instruments and infotainment to show EV-specific information and buttons for the extra drive modes - it will remain largely identical to that of the standard X3.
Details of the production iX3's powertrain are not yet forthcoming. When the 2018 iX3 concept was first shown the plan was to offer a battery capacity of over 70kWh, a range of around 250 miles and an electric motor rated at 270bhp (an output that could in theory be doubled with a dual-motor set-up on top models).
Join the debate
Bishop
Ugly
Will we ever see another good looking BMW? Recent trends suggest not ...
Antony Riley
Agreed Bishop they are now
Agreed Bishop they are now surely the most contrived , brash and ugly cars out there. That grill Oh dear its grosser is it not.Why do supposed aero wheels have to look like a child has designed them too. The current BMW design chief has on many occasions had to defend the current naff grill,s adorning the fronts of their current range , with out much success,do controversial yes but ugly NO. Mind the get out of my way current BMW drivers will love it I suppose. what you looking at yes You want to fight about mate !!
mx5xm
Looks...
Looks are not its strong point...
artful_dodger
The buyers won't care
in China.
Neither do BMW anymore, no asperation for young people to own their flagship cars anymore. Been taken over by the chinese bug.
catnip
Don't you just love the two
Don't you just love the two bits of blue plastic on the rear bumper. They don't look like an afterthought at all.
Peter Cavellini
Thousands and Thousands.
What you like is what you like, plus, now that it's been made easier to run a new car, I'm not surprised that BMW's are as common on the Road as Fords and VW's and Vauxhall's, whether they're ugly or not seems to matter not a jot, the i3, I think the Blue accents help, the funky Alloys are fine too, like I said you like what you like, isn't that alright?
Tonrichard
Deeply disappointing
My expectations were not high but BMW don't appear to have made any effort at all. Unless it is competitively priced who would choose this monstrosity over an I-Pace or Tesla Model Y. I thought BMW design sank to a low under Chris Bangle's direction but I suppose you could at least say he had some imagination. Even in comparison with conservative Mercedes Benz and the very repetitive Audi styling the BMW models look dated - as mass (mess) of strange curves, creases and oversized grills. I think I will stick with my odd ball i3.
Peter Cavellini
To be honest.
I'm not bowled over by some of the current BMW Cars, and I'll fess up here, I've owned a few, I like some of the elements of the iX3 as I said, but as a whole, it's awkward looking, maybe because this one is in White?, but, the market will judge....
Citytiger
Are
there any decent car designer left in the industy, most mass market cars are generally very poor, I think there is only really Volvo who dont have any offensive cars in their range, but they are all a bit generic.
Or perhaps Ford and Peugeot.
