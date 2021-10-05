New BMW 2 Series Active Tourer gets bolder look and roomier cabin

The second-generation BMW 2 Series Active Tourer has been revealed with a bold new look, an overhauled powertrain line-up and a raft of enhanced technology.

It is available to order now in the UK before customer deliveries begin in March 2022, with prices starting from £30,265.

It continues to be related to the 2 Series Coupé – which was recently renewed itself – in name and styling only, retaining the front-driven FAAR architecture also used by the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé, BMW X1 and Mini Countryman. But an overhaul inside and out brings it into line with its new namesake.

The most obvious differentiator from the outgoing car is the upsized front grille, which houses the radar sensor for some of the new advanced driver assistance functions and an active air flap for improved aerodynamics.

It is further marked out by a new headlight design, restyled side creases and slimmer rear light clusters. It is also slightly bigger than before, growing by 32mm in length, 24mm in width and 21mm in height. The wheelbase remains the same, at 2670mm, but the wheels have been pushed out 25mm across the front axle and 26mm across the rear.

The most extensive modifications, however, are found inside, where the MPV is claimed to take inspiration from BMW’s new flagship electric car, the iX SUV.

A new one-piece curved display houses the 10.25in digital gauge cluster and 10.7in touchscreen, which runs BMW’s latest, eighth-generation iDrive infotainment system. The smartphone-style interface is used for the majority of the in-car controls, replacing many of the old car’s buttons and switches, and canbe customised to offer quick access to commonly used functions or to suit different driving situations.