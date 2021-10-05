BACK TO ALL NEWS
New BMW 2 Series Active Tourer gets bolder look and roomier cabin
New BMW 2 Series Active Tourer gets bolder look and roomier cabin

Interior upgrades include an iX-inspired dash home to a host of new technology
5 October 2021

The second-generation BMW 2 Series Active Tourer has been revealed with a bold new look, an overhauled powertrain line-up and a raft of enhanced technology.

It is available to order now in the UK before customer deliveries begin in March 2022, with prices starting from £30,265.

It continues to be related to the 2 Series Coupé – which was recently renewed itself – in name and styling only, retaining the front-driven FAAR architecture also used by the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé, BMW X1 and Mini Countryman. But an overhaul inside and out brings it into line with its new namesake.

The most obvious differentiator from the outgoing car is the upsized front grille, which houses the radar sensor for some of the new advanced driver assistance functions and an active air flap for improved aerodynamics.

It is further marked out by a new headlight design, restyled side creases and slimmer rear light clusters. It is also slightly bigger than before, growing by 32mm in length, 24mm in width and 21mm in height. The wheelbase remains the same, at 2670mm, but the wheels have been pushed out 25mm across the front axle and 26mm across the rear.

The most extensive modifications, however, are found inside, where the MPV is claimed to take inspiration from BMW’s new flagship electric car, the iX SUV.

A new one-piece curved display houses the 10.25in digital gauge cluster and 10.7in touchscreen, which runs BMW’s latest, eighth-generation iDrive infotainment system. The smartphone-style interface is used for the majority of the in-car controls, replacing many of the old car’s buttons and switches, and canbe customised to offer quick access to commonly used functions or to suit different driving situations.

New features enabled by the system include an augmented reality sat-nav assistant, voice control for a raft of new functions, wireless phone mirroring and over- the-air software updates.

There are also extensive chassis revisions, including a re-engineered front set- up that’s claimed to offer improved steering response and a new three-link rear suspension that frees up more interior space.

From launch, the new 2 Series Active Tourer will offer 168bhp 1.5-litre three- cylinder and 215bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engines, both fitted with 48V mild-hybrid technology, plus a 2.0-litre diesel, all paired with a seven-speed dual- clutch automatic gearbox.

Next summer, BMW will also usher in two petrol-engined plug-in hybrid powertrains with an electric motor on the rear axle, offering either 242bhp or 322bhp and a claimed electric-only range of 50 miles.

Will86 6 October 2021
Are those digital climate controls? Rather than physical buttons? Disappointing if that's the case, I thought BMW were avoiding that particular tend.
Aerial 6 October 2021

ha BMW has made an Allegro!

scotty5 6 October 2021

Surprised BMW selling this in UK as I've never seen many 2 series MPV around. This looks better proportioned than current car but have to mention prices again. From £30k means base model which nobody buys. Some options which come std in other cars are now part of packages, so rather than pay £100 to have an auto rear dipping mirror say, they'll charge you £1600. And remember, that's for a 3cyl.

There's just no way this is going to sell in UK. In Ireland, it costs from 40kEuro !! That's mental.

