Bentley Continental GT Mulliner Coupe is brand's “luxury pinnacle”

Bentley’s ultra-high-end Mulliner Collections line-up has expanded, with the Continental GT Coupé joining its convertible sibling.

Shown ahead of its first public debut at the Salon Privé motoring event next week, the Continental GT Mulliner is said to “celebrate modern craftsmanship” and offer “even wider possibilities to commission a unique Bentley to their individual specification”.

Exterior differences for the Mulliner variant over the standard Continental GT include a new Double Diamond matrix grille and matching wing vents. Mulliner badging features in various places, while unique 22in wheels with self-levelling Bentley badges also feature.

More extensive additions are made inside, with diamond-in-diamond leather upholstery matching the design of the grille throughout. There are eight different three-colour combinations for the extensive leather hide choices and 400,000 stitches used in each GT Mulliner cabin.

Mulliner logos also adorn the seats, while unique floor mats with chrome retention caps also feature. The roof is trimmed fully with indented leather hide or smooth hide if the glass roof is specified. Further luxury touches include a diamond-milled finish for the centre console, flanked by Grand Black walnut veneer, again with a Mulliner logo (and silhouette of the car) on the passenger side. A total of 88 other veneer finishes are available.

Bentley has also tweaked the Continental's digital dials to offer a design that, it claims, makes the surrounds look like real metal to match the car’s Breitling clock.

The Continental GT Mulliner will become available to order next month in both its coupé and convertible forms, either with the 6.0-litre W12 or 4.0-litre V8 engine. Both get the firm’s 48V Dynamic Ride anti-roll technology as standard.

Customers will receive a bespoke, Mulliner-branded presentation box with their keys. Prices haven't been detailed.