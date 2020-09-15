BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Bentley Continental GT Mulliner Coupe is brand's “luxury pinnacle”
UP NEXT
Honda previews second EV ahead of Beijing show unveiling

Bentley Continental GT Mulliner Coupe is brand's “luxury pinnacle”

Bentley follows up Mulliner Convertible with hard-top, offering coachbuilt craftsmanship and unique features
News
2 mins read
15 September 2020

Bentley’s ultra-high-end Mulliner Collections line-up has expanded, with the Continental GT Coupé joining its convertible sibling

Shown ahead of its first public debut at the Salon Privé motoring event next week, the Continental GT Mulliner is said to “celebrate modern craftsmanship” and offer “even wider possibilities to commission a unique Bentley to their individual specification”. 

Exterior differences for the Mulliner variant over the standard Continental GT include a new Double Diamond matrix grille and matching wing vents. Mulliner badging features in various places, while unique 22in wheels with self-levelling Bentley badges also feature. 

More extensive additions are made inside, with diamond-in-diamond leather upholstery matching the design of the grille throughout. There are eight different three-colour combinations for the extensive leather hide choices and 400,000 stitches used in each GT Mulliner cabin. 

Mulliner logos also adorn the seats, while unique floor mats with chrome retention caps also feature. The roof is trimmed fully with indented leather hide or smooth hide if the glass roof is specified. Further luxury touches include a diamond-milled finish for the centre console, flanked by Grand Black walnut veneer, again with a Mulliner logo (and silhouette of the car) on the passenger side. A total of 88 other veneer finishes are available. 

Bentley has also tweaked the Continental's digital dials to offer a design that, it claims, makes the surrounds look like real metal to match the car’s Breitling clock. 

The Continental GT Mulliner will become available to order next month in both its coupé and convertible forms, either with the 6.0-litre W12 or 4.0-litre V8 engine. Both get the firm’s 48V Dynamic Ride anti-roll technology as standard.

Customers will receive a bespoke, Mulliner-branded presentation box with their keys. Prices haven't been detailed. 

READ MORE

Bentley Continental GT Convertible V8 2020 UK review 

Bentley Bentayga updated with fresh looks and new technology 

Bentley reveals customisation options for £1.5m Mulliner Bacalar

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

Audi SQ7 2020 first drive review - hero front
Audi SQ7 2020 review
Audi S3 Sportback 2020 first drive review - hero front
Audi S3 Sportback 2020 review
Rolls Royce Ghost 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Rolls-Royce Ghost 2020 review
Suzuki Ignis hybrid 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Suzuki Ignis 1.2 Dualjet Hybrid 4WD SZ5 2020 UK review
Mazda MX-5 1.5 R-Sport 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Mazda MX-5 1.5 R-Sport 2020 UK review
View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Bentley Continental GT 2018 Autocar road test review Hero front

Bentley Continental GT

Super-GT packs Bentley-grade lavishness in a sportier than ever, all-new package

Read our review

Join the debate

Comments
3

jason_recliner

15 September 2020

That is one fucking ugly car.

Just Saying

15 September 2020
I think you could feel pretty cool/smug driving one of these. And what's wrong with that?!
Fantastic job Bentley.
P.S. Thank goodness some muppet didn't choose a garish colour.

Just Saying

15 September 2020
PMSL

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

Audi SQ7 2020 first drive review - hero front
Audi SQ7 2020 review
Audi S3 Sportback 2020 first drive review - hero front
Audi S3 Sportback 2020 review
Rolls Royce Ghost 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Rolls-Royce Ghost 2020 review
Suzuki Ignis hybrid 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Suzuki Ignis 1.2 Dualjet Hybrid 4WD SZ5 2020 UK review
Mazda MX-5 1.5 R-Sport 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Mazda MX-5 1.5 R-Sport 2020 UK review
View all latest drives