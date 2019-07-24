New Audi Q5: updated SUV caught ahead of 2020 release

Audi will follow up the recent launch of the revised Q7 and A4 with a similarly updated Q5, seen for the first time testing in prototype form.

Due to arrive next year, the facelifted BMW X3 and Volvo XC60 rival will receive a number of exterior styling revisions, including a reprofiled front end with a new grille and standard-fit LED headlights. Tweaks to the rear are likely to include a new LED tail-light design and additional chrome trim.

For many, the bigger story will be Audi's interior updates. These will be focused on bringing the technology into line with the brand's latest models as much as possible, so we'll see a new generation of the MMI infotainment system with a larger screen, and a new interface that sees the current rotary controller removed in favour of voice and touch control options.

Upgraded Virtual Cockpit digital instruments will be brought in, as will the option of a head-up display. A restructured lineup driver assistance packages should see more of this safety kit made standard across the range.