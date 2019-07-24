New Audi Q5: updated SUV caught ahead of 2020 release

Audi's BMW X3 rival will join facelifted Audi Q7 next year with numerous styling, tech and powertrain upgrades
by Lawrence Allan
25 July 2019

Audi will follow up the recent launch of the revised Q7 and A4 with a similarly updated Q5, seen for the first time testing in prototype form.

Due to arrive next year, the facelifted BMW X3 and Volvo XC60 rival will receive a number of exterior styling revisions, including a reprofiled front end with a new grille and standard-fit LED headlights. Tweaks to the rear are likely to include a new LED tail-light design and additional chrome trim.

For many, the bigger story will be Audi's interior updates. These will be focused on bringing the technology into line with the brand's latest models as much as possible, so we'll see a new generation of the MMI infotainment system with a larger screen, and a new interface that sees the current rotary controller removed in favour of voice and touch control options.

Upgraded Virtual Cockpit digital instruments will be brought in, as will the option of a head-up display. A restructured lineup driver assistance packages should see more of this safety kit made standard across the range. 

Our Verdict

Audi Q5

Audi Q5

Audi replaces the best-selling Q5 SUV with a model very much on the same theme, but does more sophistication make it a more compelling option than the BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC or the Volvo XC60?

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

Expect the engine lineup to broadly reflect that of the 2019 A4. That means a range of four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines featuring 12v mild hybrid technology to boost efficiency, while six-cylinder options will use a more advanced 48v system. The SQ5 should continue to be diesel-only, as that model was only introduced in oil-burning form this year. 

Read more:

Audi revamps A4 range with hybrid options for 2019

Audi Q7 SUV mid-life update brings new engines and styling

Audi SQ5 2019 review

 

 

 

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week