Audi Q7 SUV mid-life update brings new engines and styling

Three engine choices all feature electrified technology with more variants to follow
James Attwood, digital editor
by James Attwood
25 June 2019

Audi has given the Q7 a major makeover with new styling and upgraded kit to bring it in line with the rest of its SUV range – with every engine featuring electrified technology. 

The five or seven-seat SUV will go on sale in September with a choice of two 3.0-litre diesel engines, producing 228bhp and 282bhp respectively, and a 335bhp 3.0-litre petrol engine. All three units are mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and a 48V mild-hybrid electrical system, which allows coasting for up to 40 seconds with the engine switched off. 

Those will be followed soon after by a plug-in hybrid petrol version – technical details of which are yet to be disclosed – and the hot SQ7, which features the same 429bhp 664lb ft 4.0-litre twin-turbo mild-hybrid TDI engine used in the new SQ8

The revamped Q7 features an updated design to bring it in line with Audi’s other SUV range, including a new-look grille and new standard LED headlights. The rear features a new chrome strip that runs between the rear lights. While it sits on the same platform as before, the new Q7 is 11mm longer at 5063mm, although its wheelbase of 2994mm remains unchanged. 

Audi has put a major focus into the car’s interior to match the rest of the range, including the latest version of Audi’s twin touchscreen MMI infotainment system, featuring a main screen of up to 10.1in. Audi’s Virtual Cockpit system is standard, with an optional head-up display available. In five-door form the Q7 has 865 litres of boot space, rising to 2050 litres with the seats folded. 

The new Q7 is available with optional electromechanical active roll stabilisation and all-wheel steering to boost handling, along with standard steel spring or optional air suspension. 

The SQ7 version has gained unique design touches including a revamped grille and chrome exhaust pipes, along with 20in wheels and upgraded brakes measuring 400mm at the front and 370mm at the rear. Carbon fibre-ceramic brake discs are available as an option. 

The revamped Q7 is due on sale in the UK in October, priced at around £56,000.

Comments

Comments
6

TS7

26 June 2019

...to the outgoing one. Something of a first with the current line-up, due to my eye by the slightly smaller grille. I do wish they'd integrate the radar-cruise (?) rx/tx units better though, they look like an ugly afterthought.

tuga

26 June 2019

Surely there are better ways to integrate those radar thingies, i mean, they look awful.

 

And they actually managed to make the front worse. Honestly, it can't have been easy. Congrats may be in order.

 

 

xxxx

26 June 2019

Never noticed 2 radar boxes before on a car, beginning to look like a phone mask 

typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion

Cheltenhamshire

26 June 2019
An improvement!!

Whatever next, an Audi that does not drive like a numb, stiff Volkswagen?

LJames

26 June 2019

Oh dear. I am not sure what to think about audi SUVs. Their styling is getting seriously dubious.

I definitly prefer the old generation.

Jameson

runnerbean

26 June 2019

Red is rarely a good colour for this size of car.

