New Aston Martin V6 hybrid will be brand's most powerful engine

Aston Martin has detailed its new, in-house-designed hybrid V6 powertrain for the first time.

Set to be deployed initially in the Valhalla mid-engined supercar from 2022, the engine has already undergone “extensive” dyno testing. It is codenamed TM01 after Tadek Marek, Aston's famed engineer of the 1950s and 1960s.

The turbocharged 3.0-litre V6, the brand’s first all-in-house engine since 1968, will be mated to a “new range of hybrid systems” being developed alongside it, including both straight hybrid and plug-in hybrid applications.

It's claimed to be the most powerful engine in Aston Martin's range. While that's as specific as it gets at this stage, we know it will produce more than the 715bhp of the DBS Superleggera in its raciest form.

It features a a dry sump and a ‘hot V’ structure (where the turbo/turbos are mounted within the engine’s six cylinder heads) to ensure it's compact enough to squeeze in both front and mid-mounted applications and weighs less than 200kg.