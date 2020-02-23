From Aston with love: Driving James Bond's DB5

I was lucky enough to get a chance to visit the set in Matera, Italy last year to see one of the set pieces of No Time To Die being filmed, but today promises to be even more special, with the chance to drive both the original DB5 and its high-tech doppelgänger back to back. And I’m not even wearing a dinner jacket.

While there are external differences between the real DB5 and the deepfake, you’ve got to be trying hard to spot them. The replicas use carbonfibre bodywork over what is essentially a steel spaceframe, the mouldings created from the scans of the original DB5 that were also used for the Goldfinger continuation models. Look closely and you’ll see that the replica car’s radiator grille comes fractionally further forwards, the silver finishing on the front wing vents is shorter, the headlight bezels are more flush and the windscreens don’t quite fit, with gaps around the beading. More obviously, the new cars also have socking great roll-cages in them, for fairly obvious reasons, given the demands of filming. But they are close enough to be barely distinguishable from 10 feet away, let alone when moving at speed. One of the stunt cars is also wearing plastic wrap to approximate the damage it’s meant to have picked up during the chase sequence.

Interiors are much more different. The original DB5 features an abundance of chrome-bezeled instruments, what now seems like an impossibly dainty gearlever and a seating position that forces the driver to adjust to fit around the huge wooden-rimmed steering wheel, rather than the other way around.

The driving experience is equally special but equally dated. The straight six engine feels a little anaemic at low revs but turns raspy when pushed and delivers impressively strong urge. But the hugely heavy unassisted low-geared steering, limited front-end grip and copious body roll limit enthusiasm for pushing hard – as does the seven-figure price tag. The idea of hustling one in a high-speed stunt sequence is plainly ridiculous.

Not so the replica, which has been built for a life of pure abuse. The dashboard has holes instead of instruments, with nothing more than a speedo and rev counter. The wooden wheel is similar but mounted far farther out to be positioned for the motorsport-grade carbonfibre bucket seat. There’s an AP Racing pedal box, a huge hydraulic handbrake – which I’m under strict instruction not to use – and a gearlever whose familiar shape rather negates Aston’s refusal to say where the donated engine and gearbox comes from. The official line is that it’s a naturally aspirated straight six making around 340bhp, but let’s just say they didn’t go to Q Branch, more M division.

The stunt car is also an absolute beast, with a driving experience completely at odds with the staid styling. With a mass of just 1000kg, it has more than twice the power-to-weight ratio of the original DB5, plus a much stiffer structure and rallycross-derived suspension. The hydraulically assisted steering feels spot-on, yielding instant responses without any of the slop of the original car. There’s a surprising abundance of grip considering the narrowness of the tyres – behind the period pattern is a racing compound – and the replica’s cornering stance is surprisingly neutral considering how slidey it looks in the film’s trailers.