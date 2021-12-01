BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Aston Martin V12 Vantage previewed ahead of 2022 launch
Spectre coupe signals Rolls-Royce shift to EVs

New Aston Martin V12 Vantage previewed ahead of 2022 launch

British rival to the Porsche 911 Turbo S will return for one final generation next year
13 December 2021

The Aston Martin V12 Vantage will return for one final generation in 2022, and a new teaser hints at how it will be marked out from the standard V8 car.

Shown next to its predecessors in a darkened image, the new 12-cylinder car looks to feature a bespoke front end with a much larger front grille – similar to that of the hardcore Vantage F1 Edition – and new vertical air intakes. Just about visible is a downforce-enhancing front splitter, which will likely be made from carbonfibre.

Aston previously announced that the new Porsche 911 Turbo S rival will arrive in 2022 but didn't share any details of the model’s design or technical specifications. A short preview clip (below) gives a teaser of its engine note. 

Our spy photographers previously spotted a Vantage testing at the Nürburgring with a V12 - a powerplant that isn't offered in the current Vantage but appears in the related V12 Speedster

The V12 Speedster’s 5.2-litre engine produces 690bhp and 555lb ft of torque, giving it a 0-62mph sprint of 3.5sec and a top speed of 186mph. 

The spied Vantage mule featured an updated front grille, a large twin exhaust, additional air intakes and a bonnet bulge that was suspected to hide an engine larger than the V8 of the current Vantage. 

Aston Martin CEO Tobias Moers previously outlined plans to introduce 10 new derivatives of existing models within the next two years, with the V12 Vantage being one of them. 

The British firm faces challenges to make its V12 engine compliant with Euro 7 emissions standards, but Moers admitted that "aficionados for a V12" would make the endeavour worthwhile. 

Aston Martin Vantage
Aston Martin Vantage 2018 review hero front
Other changes for the Vantage are expected to include chassis upgrades and a new infotainment system.

It's expected that the current Vantage, introduced in 2018, will be replaced in 2025 by an all-electric sports coupé. A plug-in hybrid model is also under consideration. This would use a new electrified transaxle supplied by Mercedes-AMG and shared with its next-generation C63.

Aston Martin Vantage 2018 review hero front

Aston Martin Vantage

Aston Martin’s cheapest model takes a big step up into the 21st century

4
Just Saying 1 December 2021
Sitting in the beer garden gazing upon this AM would be a sight to behold next summer.
Turn the key and more heads will turn.
Personally, I drive off as quietly as possible, probably for a mile and only then let rip. lol
567 1 December 2021

Yes, great!

Peter Cavellini 1 December 2021

Yes, Cars with huge Engines,well knew ones will be a thing of the past, you don't need multi cylinder engines to generate four figure outputs and torque, all V12,8 do are make a noise we petrolheads drool after, a last hurrah from the likes AM will sell, besides, top speeds are largely irrelevant,are not the selling point now Ev power has seen to that, every one wants to get to sixty as quick as they can, it's under two seconds now,wasn't that long ago when getting to sixty in under five was considered fast.

