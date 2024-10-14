BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Aston Martin DB12 Goldfinger marks 60 years of Bond cars

Q division's £300k Goldfinger edition is painted to match 007's legendary DB5

Felix Page
News
3 mins read
14 October 2024

Aston Martin is celebrating 60 years of providing cars for James Bond with a new Goldfinger-themed special edition of the DB12.

The brand's association with 007 stretches back to the 1964 Goldfinger film, in which Sean Connery's Bond drives an Aston Martin DB5 fitted with gadgets including a smoke screen, pop-up rear bullet shield, ejector seat and a radar for tracking the film's eponymous villain.

Bond's original DB5 was modified by MI6's quartermaster, Q, who gives his name to Aston Martin's present-day customisation division, which is behind this latest special edition.

Limited to just 60 units, the 671bhp DB12 Goldfinger edition is painted in the same shade of Silver Birch as the film car – with matching wheels – and is obviously marked out from the standard car by its Q badging.

There's no smokescreen here and the leather Sports Plus seats are fixed firmly to the floor, but subtle nods to Bond's first company car abound.

The side strakes are finished in gold, for example, and the 'Prince of Wales' checked upholstery is modelled on one of the secret agent's trademark suits. 

The buttons and switches on the centre console are 18k gold-plated too and there are gold strands woven into the fibres of the carbon trim elements. The gear selector has also been subtly restyled to pay tribute to the hero car's tracking device. 

A more subtle Easter egg can be found inside the driver's sun visor, where an embroidered 'eight of hearts' motif references the famous Miami casino poker scene.

Aston hasn't confirmed a precise price ahead of deliveries beginning in spring 2025, but Autocar understands the Goldfinger edition is likely to cost each of its 60 owners in the region of £300,000. 

Included in that price is "an array of gifts that are as exclusive as the car itself", including a bespoke car cover, a luxury key presentation box, a model of the car's silhouette and a section of the iconic Furka Pass scene in 35mm film.

Those gifts come in a bespoke attaché suitcase which is finished in Silver Birch to match the car, and trimmed inside with the same Prince of Wales checked fabric. 

The Goldfinger edition is the latest in a long line of limited-run Astons inspired by James Bond, who – in addition to the DB5 – has also driven the V8 Volante, V12 Vanquish and DBS V12 on the big screen, as well as the one-off DB10 from 2015's Spectre. 

Aston global chief brand and commercial officer Marco Mattiacci hailed the firm's long-standing relationship with Britain's most famous secret agent: "The relationship between Aston Martin and the James Bond franchise is something that is always treasured.

“It is an incredible occasion to be able to recognise six decades of this partnership with an extraordinary special edition and pay homage to the very first and perhaps most famous Aston Martin Bond car. 

"Incorporating these subtle but impactful touches, developed by our own Q department, has created a very unique offering – one that will be adored by Bond fans across the world."

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

