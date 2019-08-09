New Alpine A110S: prices for hardcore flagship revealed

S version of Alpine's Porsche Cayman rival gets more power and bespoke suspensions settings for a more focused feel
James Attwood, digital editor
by James Attwood
9 August 2019

Alpine has detailed UK pricing for its new A110 S flagship, which will go on sale in September, priced from £57,590, including the cheapest paint option. 

The S commands a £6780 premium over the mid-range Légende variant, and can be specced in a range of five colours, the most expensive of which, matt grey, costs £4440. A new set of 18in black alloy wheels is exclusive to S trim, and a contrasting carbon roof can be equipped for £2208. 

Inside, the standard leather-Alcantara sports seats can be replaced with a pair of carbon-backed buckets for £1656, while bespoke floormats with blue stitching can be added for £110.

Driving aids such as hill start assist, cruise control and tyre pressure monitoring are equipped as standard, but a rear parking camera is optional at £480. 

The new A110 S is, according to the company, a true “focused sports car” with a “very different character” from existing versions of the two-seater.

The new range-topping variant of the mid-engined Alpine is built around a reworked version of the 1.8-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine, with the turbo boost pressure increased by 0.4 bar.

That means the unit’s peak power output has risen by 49bhp to 288bhp, which arrives at 6400rpm, 400rpm higher than previously. Torque remains at 236lb ft but is available from 2000rpm to 6400rpm, 1400rpm higher than in a standard A110.

Alpine A110

Alpine A110 2018 road test review hero front

France’s revered sports car brand is back and chasing some heavyweight scalps

Retaining the seven-speed automatic gearbox from the standard Alpine, the A110 S can cover 0-62mph in 4.4sec – a 0.1sec improvement – and its top speed is 162mph. The A110 S retains the same aluminium body but has a different chassis configuration, with new stiffer coil suspension springs, retuned dampers and firmer anti-roll bars. 

The ride height has been lowered by 4mm to increase stability. There are new wheels and new bespoke Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres (215mm at the front, 245mm at the rear) for increased mechanical grip. Brembo brake calipers with 320mm bi-material discs – available as an option on other A110 variants – are standard and the firm has reworked the electronic stability control.

Overall, the changes have increased the car’s weight slightly, from 1103kg to 1114kg. Jean-Pascal Dauce, Alpine’s engineering boss, said the changes were all designed with a focus on “high-speed stability and handling precision”. But he added that it would remain a “usable everyday car. The A110 S wouldn’t be a true Alpine if it was too firm or too hard riding to be driven day to day.”

As well as the mechanical changes, the A110 S features a number of bespoke styling elements, including carbonfibre and orange flag details on the rear pillars, orange brake calipers and a new wheel design. Inside, the A110 rangetopper comes with new upholstery and stitching, a leather steering wheel and aluminium pedals. 

Buyers can also opt for a carbonfibre roof, which reduces the car’s weight by 1.9kg.

streaky

13 June 2019

Phew! So glad Alpine have adhered to their basic principles and have restricted the weight increase to a mere few kilograms.  I'm sure road testers are going to love this.

5cylinderT

13 June 2019

this needed to happen but i didnt even think about them making a better one. i bet alot of people will like the new suspension as lots of people have complain about it being to soft for the corners. this thing is just awesome they listened to everything that was wrong with it and fixed it and more like that matt grey is insane!!

#IDONTPROOFREAD

5cylinderT

13 June 2019

i forgot to mention the black roof that looks astounding

 

as you can probably tell i absolutely love this car.

#IDONTPROOFREAD

owenmahamilton

13 June 2019

As already reviewed by Autocar is only £995 + VAT more than the standard car and produces 300bhp rather than the 288bhp of this car.

lamcote

14 June 2019

239??

5cylinderT

14 June 2019
lamcote wrote:

239??

Read his subject he is talking about the litchfield one vrs the normal one.

think on it a while and you will get it.

#IDONTPROOFREAD

lamcote

14 June 2019

My comment is about the accuracy of the article. The standard A110 has 247 bhp. If you add 49 bhp as mentioned in the article you don't get to 288 bhp...

Peter Cavellini

13 June 2019

 More power!?, like it needs it.....

Peter Cavellini.

Tycoon

13 June 2019
Shame about the interior still being nasty as f*ck.
Antony Riley

9 August 2019

Tycoon , so whats so nasty about its interior then .All essentials are there ,its neat and tidy in there  to my eyes  .What would change then ?

