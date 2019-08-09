New Alpine A110S: prices for hardcore flagship revealed

Alpine has detailed UK pricing for its new A110 S flagship, which will go on sale in September, priced from £57,590, including the cheapest paint option.

The S commands a £6780 premium over the mid-range Légende variant, and can be specced in a range of five colours, the most expensive of which, matt grey, costs £4440. A new set of 18in black alloy wheels is exclusive to S trim, and a contrasting carbon roof can be equipped for £2208.

Inside, the standard leather-Alcantara sports seats can be replaced with a pair of carbon-backed buckets for £1656, while bespoke floormats with blue stitching can be added for £110.

Driving aids such as hill start assist, cruise control and tyre pressure monitoring are equipped as standard, but a rear parking camera is optional at £480.

The new A110 S is, according to the company, a true “focused sports car” with a “very different character” from existing versions of the two-seater.

The new range-topping variant of the mid-engined Alpine is built around a reworked version of the 1.8-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine, with the turbo boost pressure increased by 0.4 bar.

That means the unit’s peak power output has risen by 49bhp to 288bhp, which arrives at 6400rpm, 400rpm higher than previously. Torque remains at 236lb ft but is available from 2000rpm to 6400rpm, 1400rpm higher than in a standard A110.