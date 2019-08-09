New Alpine A110S: prices for hardcore flagship revealed

Alpine has detailed UK pricing for its new A110 S flagship, which will go on sale in September, priced from £57,590, including the cheapest paint option.
The S commands a £6780 premium over the mid-range Légende variant, and can be specced in a range of five colours, the most expensive of which, matt grey, costs £4440. A new set of 18in black alloy wheels is exclusive to S trim, and a contrasting carbon roof can be equipped for £2208.
Inside, the standard leather-Alcantara sports seats can be replaced with a pair of carbon-backed buckets for £1656, while bespoke floormats with blue stitching can be added for £110.
Driving aids such as hill start assist, cruise control and tyre pressure monitoring are equipped as standard, but a rear parking camera is optional at £480.
The new A110 S is, according to the company, a true “focused sports car” with a “very different character” from existing versions of the two-seater.
The new range-topping variant of the mid-engined Alpine is built around a reworked version of the 1.8-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine, with the turbo boost pressure increased by 0.4 bar.
That means the unit’s peak power output has risen by 49bhp to 288bhp, which arrives at 6400rpm, 400rpm higher than previously. Torque remains at 236lb ft but is available from 2000rpm to 6400rpm, 1400rpm higher than in a standard A110.
streaky
Minimal weight increase
Phew! So glad Alpine have adhered to their basic principles and have restricted the weight increase to a mere few kilograms. I'm sure road testers are going to love this.
5cylinderT
YEEEEEEEEEEESSSSSSSSSSSS!!!
this needed to happen but i didnt even think about them making a better one. i bet alot of people will like the new suspension as lots of people have complain about it being to soft for the corners. this thing is just awesome they listened to everything that was wrong with it and fixed it and more like that matt grey is insane!!
5cylinderT
i forgot to mention the black
i forgot to mention the black roof that looks astounding
as you can probably tell i absolutely love this car.
owenmahamilton
Litchfield A110
As already reviewed by Autocar is only £995 + VAT more than the standard car and produces 300bhp rather than the 288bhp of this car.
lamcote
288 minus 49 =
239??
5cylinderT
lamcote wrote:
Read his subject he is talking about the litchfield one vrs the normal one.
think on it a while and you will get it.
lamcote
You think about it
My comment is about the accuracy of the article. The standard A110 has 247 bhp. If you add 49 bhp as mentioned in the article you don't get to 288 bhp...
Peter Cavellini
Ruined?
More power!?, like it needs it.....
Peter Cavellini.
Tycoon
Shame about the interior
Antony Riley
Tycoon , so whats so nasty
Tycoon , so whats so nasty about its interior then .All essentials are there ,its neat and tidy in there to my eyes .What would change then ?
