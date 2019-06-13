New Alpine A110S: faster, more hardcore flagship revealed

Alpine says the new high-performance A110 S is a true “focused sports car” with a “very different character” from existing versions of the two-seater.

The new range-topping variant of the mid-engined Alpine is built around a reworked version of the 1.8-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine, with the turbo boost pressure increased by 0.4 bar.

That means the unit’s peak power output has risen by 49bhp to 288bhp, which arrives at 6400rpm, 400rpm higher than previously. Torque remains at 236lb ft but is available from 2000rpm to 6400rpm, 1400rpm higher than in a standard A110.

Retaining the seven-speed automatic gearbox from the standard Alpine, the A110 S can cover 0-62mph in 4.4sec – a 0.1sec improvement – and its top speed is 162mph. The A110 S retains the same aluminium body but has a different chassis configuration, with new stiffer coil suspension springs, retuned dampers and firmer anti-roll bars.