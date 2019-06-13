New Alpine A110S: faster, more hardcore flagship revealed

Alpine says the new high-performance A110 S is a true “focused sports car” with a “very different character” from existing versions of the two-seater.
The new range-topping variant of the mid-engined Alpine is built around a reworked version of the 1.8-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine, with the turbo boost pressure increased by 0.4 bar.
That means the unit’s peak power output has risen by 49bhp to 288bhp, which arrives at 6400rpm, 400rpm higher than previously. Torque remains at 236lb ft but is available from 2000rpm to 6400rpm, 1400rpm higher than in a standard A110.
Retaining the seven-speed automatic gearbox from the standard Alpine, the A110 S can cover 0-62mph in 4.4sec – a 0.1sec improvement – and its top speed is 162mph. The A110 S retains the same aluminium body but has a different chassis configuration, with new stiffer coil suspension springs, retuned dampers and firmer anti-roll bars.
streaky
Minimal weight increase
Phew! So glad Alpine have adhered to their basic principles and have restricted the weight increase to a mere few kilograms. I'm sure road testers are going to love this.
5cylinderT
YEEEEEEEEEEESSSSSSSSSSSS!!!
this needed to happen but i didnt even think about them making a better one. i bet alot of people will like the new suspension as lots of people have complain about it being to soft for the corners. this thing is just awesome they listened to everything that was wrong with it and fixed it and more like that matt grey is insane!!
5cylinderT
i forgot to mention the black
i forgot to mention the black roof that looks astounding
as you can probably tell i absolutely love this car.
owenmahamilton
Litchfield A110
As already reviewed by Autocar is only £995 + VAT more than the standard car and produces 300bhp rather than the 288bhp of this car.
