New Alpine A110S: faster, more hardcore flagship revealed

S version of Alpine's Porsche Cayman rival gets more power and bespoke suspensions settings for a more focused feel
James Attwood, digital editor
by James Attwood
13 June 2019

Alpine says the new high-performance A110 S is a true “focused sports car” with a “very different character” from existing versions of the two-seater.

The new range-topping variant of the mid-engined Alpine is built around a reworked version of the 1.8-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine, with the turbo boost pressure increased by 0.4 bar.

That means the unit’s peak power output has risen by 49bhp to 288bhp, which arrives at 6400rpm, 400rpm higher than previously. Torque remains at 236lb ft but is available from 2000rpm to 6400rpm, 1400rpm higher than in a standard A110.

Retaining the seven-speed automatic gearbox from the standard Alpine, the A110 S can cover 0-62mph in 4.4sec – a 0.1sec improvement – and its top speed is 162mph. The A110 S retains the same aluminium body but has a different chassis configuration, with new stiffer coil suspension springs, retuned dampers and firmer anti-roll bars. 

Our Verdict

Alpine A110

Alpine A110 2018 road test review hero front

France’s revered sports car brand is back and chasing some heavyweight scalps

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

The ride height has been lowered by 4mm to increase stability. There are new wheels and new bespoke Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres (215mm at the front, 245mm at the rear) for increased mechanical grip. Brembo brake calipers with 320mm bi-material discs – available as an option on other A110 variants – are standard and the firm has reworked the electronic stability control.

Overall, the changes have increased the car’s weight slightly, from 1103kg to 1114kg. Jean-Pascal Dauce, Alpine’s engineering boss, said the changes were all designed with a focus on “high-speed stability and handling precision”. But he added that it would remain a “usable everyday car. The A110 S wouldn’t be a true Alpine if it was too firm or too hard riding to be driven day to day.”

As well as the mechanical changes, the A110 S features a number of bespoke styling elements, including carbonfibre and orange flag details on the rear pillars, orange brake calipers and a new wheel design. Inside, the A110 rangetopper comes with new upholstery and stitching, a leather steering wheel and aluminium pedals. 

Buyers can also opt for a carbonfibre roof, which reduces the car’s weight by 1.9kg. The A110 S is available to order now, with deliveries due by the end of the year. It costs £58,700 before options, compared with £46,000 for the entry-level model.

Read more:

Alpine A110 review

Rhapsody in Blue: life with an Alpine A110

McLaren Senna vs Alpine A110: can less be more?

 

Join the debate

Comments
4

streaky

13 June 2019

Phew! So glad Alpine have adhered to their basic principles and have restricted the weight increase to a mere few kilograms.  I'm sure road testers are going to love this.

5cylinderT

13 June 2019

this needed to happen but i didnt even think about them making a better one. i bet alot of people will like the new suspension as lots of people have complain about it being to soft for the corners. this thing is just awesome they listened to everything that was wrong with it and fixed it and more like that matt grey is insane!!

#IDONTPROOFREAD

5cylinderT

13 June 2019

i forgot to mention the black roof that looks astounding

 

as you can probably tell i absolutely love this car.

#IDONTPROOFREAD

owenmahamilton

13 June 2019

As already reviewed by Autocar is only £995 + VAT more than the standard car and produces 300bhp rather than the 288bhp of this car.

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week