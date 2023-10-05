New 2024 Skoda Kodiaq ramps price up to £36,645

The new Skoda Kodiaq goes on sale in the UK this week, priced from £36,645 - around £9000 more than the previous car.

The second generation of the Czech firm's largest SUV dons a bold new look and adds plug-in hybrid power for the first time.

That will come later, though; available from launch are a choice of two petrol engines – one with mild-hybrid assistance – and two diesel engines.

The base price is for the Kodiaq SE – priced at £27,650 when the previous car was updated in 2021 – which wears 18in wheels and comes with LED lights, heated front seats and keyless start.

Mid-rung SE L, meanwhile, bumps the price up to £40,205 and adds larger 19in wheels, matrix headlights, an electrically adjustable driver's seat and leather upholstery.

A new range-topping Sportline variant will be added to the roster later this year, ticking all the options boxes and raising the price nearer to £45,000.

The hot Kodiaq vRS is tipped to return later on, with four-wheel drive and nearly 300bhp.

Skoda has yet to price up the Kodiaq iV plug-in hybrid, but the PHEV version of the technically related Volkswagen Tiguan adds £6000 on top of the base petrol.

Deliveries are scheduled to begin in summer.

The Czech brand's reinvented flagship is the first production car to be styled with elements from the 'Modern Solid' philosophy previewed by the Vision 7S concept, which gives the new Kodiaq a more overtly rugged and utilitarian billing than its predecessor.

Highlights of the refresh include squared-off wheel arches, a prominent hexagonal grille, a heavily sculpted bonnet and model badging in a new corporate font.

The makeover is capped off by Skoda's clean new logo, which makes its first appearance on a production car. Also new for the 2024 Kodiaq is the option of an LED light strip running across the front end, which brings it into line with its electric Enyaq sibling.