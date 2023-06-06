New 2024 Skoda Kodiaq gains hybrid power and overhauled interior

Skoda has detailed the specification for its largest SUV, which will be fully revealed in the Autumn before going on sale in early 2024.
The Skoda Kodiaq, which will enter its second generation, gains more interior space, electrified powertrains for the first time, and a host of new interior technology. The Czech firm previewed the model by revealing a camouflaged prototype.
Skoda has confirmed the new Kodiaq will be sold with two petrol and two diesel engines, ranging in power from 147bhp to 201bhp. All-wheel drive is available on top-rung models.
The Kodiaq also gains hybrid power for the first time. Opening the model’s electrified range is a 1.5-litre TSI mild hybrid petrol engine with 147bhp, while a more powerful 201bhp plug-in hybrid tops the SUV’s model range.
The firm says the PHEV model, which uses a 25.7kWh battery, is capable of over 62 miles of range on electric-only power. It can be charged at speeds of up to 50kW.
All engines are paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission, apart from the plug-in hybrid model, which is only available with a six-speed DSG.
In addition to its overhauled powertrain line-up, the Kodiaq will also gain an exterior redesign. It measures 61mm longer than the previous Kodiaq, with 910 litres of boot space in five-seater variants, while seven-seater versions make use of between 340 and 845 litres.
Changes also come inside the car, with the Kodiaq’s interior receiving a near-complete overhaul. Skoda has relocated the model’s gear shift lever onto the steering column for the first time, gaining a new, larger 12.9in touchscreen.
In the rear, a new storage compartment is home to cup holders and a touchscreen display cleaner, while Skoda’s familiar umbrella returns to the driver’s door.
“The Kodiaq has been an absolute success for Škoda ever since its launch in 2016, when it kickstarted our SUV campaign,” said Klaus Zellmer, Skoda chairman.
My current car is a Kodiaq, one of the higher trim levels but just the 1.5tsi 2wd model. With the few options I selected, the list price today is, to me at least, an eyewatering £44k. The list was just under the £40k ( equally eyewatering ) when I bought it just over two years ago.
As much as I love the car, if I were changing it today, a new Kodiaq wouldn't be on the radar - this being my 3rd Skoda. I shudder to think what price the new car will be, I shudder to think it will adapt to the new buttonless setup which has been poorly implemented by VW group, but most of all, I shudder to think what engine choices there will be. A mild hybrid? what's that - an ICE with a tiny battery that makes little or no difference. PHEV? You can't buy any PHEV Skoda at the moment as they have supply issues. Or an EV. Well if you look at the same trim level as an Enyaq, which is smaller than a Kodiaq, the list price is approaching £60k so presumably an EV Kodiaq will be higher still.
I really fear for manufacturers post 2030. If something drastic doesn't change in legislation then surely many will fail. It's only a Skoda for heavens sake but I'm guessing around £65k-£70k for say an EV Sportline model.