New 2024 Skoda Kodiaq gains hybrid power and overhauled interior

Skoda has detailed the specification for its largest SUV, which will be fully revealed in the Autumn before going on sale in early 2024.

The Skoda Kodiaq, which will enter its second generation, gains more interior space, electrified powertrains for the first time, and a host of new interior technology. The Czech firm previewed the model by revealing a camouflaged prototype.

Skoda has confirmed the new Kodiaq will be sold with two petrol and two diesel engines, ranging in power from 147bhp to 201bhp. All-wheel drive is available on top-rung models.

The Kodiaq also gains hybrid power for the first time. Opening the model’s electrified range is a 1.5-litre TSI mild hybrid petrol engine with 147bhp, while a more powerful 201bhp plug-in hybrid tops the SUV’s model range.

The firm says the PHEV model, which uses a 25.7kWh battery, is capable of over 62 miles of range on electric-only power. It can be charged at speeds of up to 50kW.

All engines are paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission, apart from the plug-in hybrid model, which is only available with a six-speed DSG.

In addition to its overhauled powertrain line-up, the Kodiaq will also gain an exterior redesign. It measures 61mm longer than the previous Kodiaq, with 910 litres of boot space in five-seater variants, while seven-seater versions make use of between 340 and 845 litres.

Changes also come inside the car, with the Kodiaq’s interior receiving a near-complete overhaul. Skoda has relocated the model’s gear shift lever onto the steering column for the first time, gaining a new, larger 12.9in touchscreen.

In the rear, a new storage compartment is home to cup holders and a touchscreen display cleaner, while Skoda’s familiar umbrella returns to the driver’s door.

“The Kodiaq has been an absolute success for Škoda ever since its launch in 2016, when it kickstarted our SUV campaign,” said Klaus Zellmer, Skoda chairman.