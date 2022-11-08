New 2024 Maserati Quattroporte to launch as EV-only grand tourer

The all-new Maserati Quattroporte will arrive in 2024, becoming the only saloon sold by the brand within a streamlined line-up.

Adopting Maserati’s Folgore suffix (Italian for ‘lightning’), it will return as a zero-emissions four-door grand tourer, sitting between the Levante SUV – which will also go electric-only for its second generation in 2025 – and the newly unveiled Granturismo coupé, Maserati’s first foray into the EV world.

The new Quattroporte will be the Italian firm's sole saloon as production of the smaller Maserati Ghibli will end in 2024.

Maserati wants to position the Quattroporte to straddle the luxury and executive saloon segments, despite their wide-reaching price differences (at present, the Ghibli costs almost £24,000 less than the £92,825 Quattroporte).

This means the brand will look to attract people driving the likes of both the Mercedes-Benz EQE and the BMW i7 who want even more exclusivity.

This point was backed up by Maserati’s head of global product, Massimo Capaldi, who told Autocar that he expects Folgore models to attract a new type of customer to the brand.

“With the EV, everything is changing. The segments are crossing [over] each other,” he said.

The Quattroporte will be based on the new Maserati built underpinnings of the Granturismo (which will also be used for all future Folgore models and the brand’s final combustion-engined cars).

It has been designed for optimal weight distribution, with the battery placed in a T-shape low and along the centre of the chassis.