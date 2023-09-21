New 2024 Audi Q4 E-tron brings more range and up to 335bhp

Audi has unveiled the updated 2024 Q4 E-tron, with claimed improvements in power and efficiency among the most significant changes for the electric SUV.

The Audi Q4 E-tron and its sleeker Audi Q4 Sportback E-tron sibling receive a new rear-mounted synchronous electric motor, in line with revisions made to the Volkswagen ID 4 and Volkswagen ID 5, alongside which they are produced.

The 400V motor, manufactured in-house by the Volkswagen Group, features a newly designed cooling system for the stator and a new gearset for the single-speed transmission. Together with other changes, they provide the updated Audi with a significant increase in power and efficiency.

The single-motor, rear-wheel-drive, 281bhp Q4 45 E-tron has 80bhp more than the older Q4 40 E-tron it replaces, while the dual-motor, four-wheel-drive Q4 55 E-tron Quattro gets 40bhp more than the outgoing Q4 50 E-tron Quattro at a combined 335bhp.

Audi claims a 0-62mph time of 6.7sec for the Q4 45 E-tron and 5.4sec for the Q4 55 E-tron Quattro. The top speed for all models is now limited to 112mph.

With a standard 77kWh (usable) lithium ion battery, the range of the Q4 Sportback 45 E-tron has increased by 17 miles on the WLTP test cycle to 349 miles.

The rear-driven car still charges at a maximum speed of 135kW, but the four-wheel-drive variant can be charged at up to 175kW. A new function also allows pre-conditioning of the battery before charging for more rapid energy replenishment.

No official details have been made about the future of the entry-level, rear-wheel-drive Q4 35 E-tron.

Along with the drivetrain changes, Audi has tweaked the suspension of the Q4 E-tron for what it describes as “more harmonious damping, improved steering response and tighter load control”.

The BMW iX3 and Mercedes-Benz EQB rival also receives an updated optional assist package featuring an assisted lane change function. When the driver initiates a lane change by tapping the steering-wheel-mounted indicator stalk, it actively assists the driver in steering into the next lane.