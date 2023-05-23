BACK TO ALL NEWS
New 2023 Volkswagen Touareg range topped by £80,370 Touareg R

Facelifted upmarket SUV set for UK deliveries from October; range-topping R eHybrid gets 455bhp and 516lb ft
Greg Kable
News
3 mins read
20 July 2023

The new Volkswagen Touareg has been priced at £67,640 in the UK, with orders open now for the German car maker’s fourth-generation flagship model. 

Arriving with a hefty design overhaul, a significantly revised interior and updated digital technology, the new Touareg launches five years after the third-generation car first went on sale in the UK. 

It remains a sibling model to the Audi Q7 and Porsche Cayenne, alongside which it's produced at Volkswagen's Bratislava plant in Slovakia.

Three model variants will be available at launch - Black Edition, Elegance and the range-topping, performance-led Touareg R - with a choice of 3.0-litre turbocharged petrol and diesel engines.

Standard equipment on Elegance cars, priced from £68,810, includes 20in alloy wheels, heated front seats, four-zone climate control and Volkswagen’s new 15in Discover Pro Max infotainment system, with sat-nav and wireless smartphone mirroring.

The Touareg also receives front and rear panoramic sunroofs as standard, and VW’s IQ Light headlamps. 

Black Edition models start from £67,640 and feature a bespoke design with black exterior elements. These include 21in black alloy wheels, tinted windows and black wing mirrors. 

Other equipment includes a Light and Vision pack with memory seats, air suspension, the firm’s Parking Assist Pro Package and 'Comfort' seats.  

Touareg R cars kick off from £80,370, although Volkswagen hasn’t fully detailed the model’s equipment list yet. It does, however, offer 455bhp from an electrified 3.0-litre petrol engine, which provides a 0-62mph time of 5.1sec and an electronically limited top speed of 155mph.

Among the changes to the exterior is a new-look front grille that aims to provide greater emphasis to the visual width of the Touareg. Models with the Elegance trim get a chrome-look optic. The air ducts in the lower section of the front bumper are also larger than before and receive an individual design determined by the trim level.

The facelifted model, previewed in camouflaged form in February, also sports reworked headlights. Volkswagen's IQ Light HD matrix system with up to 19,216 micro-LEDs per unit is an option.

At the rear, the 2024-model-year Touareg receives a new light bar across the tailgate as well as new-look tail-light graphics. It also adopts an illuminated logo – a first on a Volkswagen model sold in Europe – in combination with the IQ Light HD headlights. 

Additionally, there are four new wheel designs: Coventry in 19in, Braga in 20in, Napoli in 21in and Leeds in 21in.

Inside, the facelifted Touareg adopts the previously optional Innovision Cockpit as standard. This includes 12.0in instrument and 15.0in infotainment digital displays.

Upgrades to the software and functionality bring more advanced HD map data with lane-level sat-nav and a new voice-control system based around conversational commands. There's also wireless mirroring of smartphones via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Other changes centre around the switchgear within the centre console and the USB-C ports, which have been upgraded from a charging capacity of 15W to 45W for faster recharging of electronic devices. There's also a new ambient lighting effect and the door trims have been subtly altered.

Volkswagen has confirmed five drivetrains for the new Touareg – all with an eight-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox and a 4Motion four-wheel drive system.

Included are a turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine with 335bhp and two turbocharged 3.0-litre diesel V6 engines with 227bhp and 282bhp.

Volkswagen has also updated its existing two plug-in hybrid powertrains. These combine the turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine with a gearbox-mounted electric motor to provide 375bhp in the standard Touareg eHybrid.

Both the standard eHybrid and more powerful R variant use a battery with an energy capacity of 14.1kWh. Volkswagen is yet to confirm their electric-only ranges.

Peter Cavellini 20 July 2023

Crikey!!, I never knew you could pay so much for so little and in a VW SUV too!

gagaga 23 May 2023

I'lll take one in Bentayga trim.

Deputy 24 May 2023

Funny - I'd rather have this than the Bentayga (eg adaptive cruise touring pack is standard on the entry level £58K Touareg but a £6,300 OPTION on a Bentayga - for the same kit!) and you don't look like someone who couldn't afford a Cullinan....

