New 2023 Volkswagen Touareg range topped by £80,370 Touareg R

The new Volkswagen Touareg has been priced at £67,640 in the UK, with orders open now for the German car maker’s fourth-generation flagship model.

Arriving with a hefty design overhaul, a significantly revised interior and updated digital technology, the new Touareg launches five years after the third-generation car first went on sale in the UK.

It remains a sibling model to the Audi Q7 and Porsche Cayenne, alongside which it's produced at Volkswagen's Bratislava plant in Slovakia.

Three model variants will be available at launch - Black Edition, Elegance and the range-topping, performance-led Touareg R - with a choice of 3.0-litre turbocharged petrol and diesel engines.

Standard equipment on Elegance cars, priced from £68,810, includes 20in alloy wheels, heated front seats, four-zone climate control and Volkswagen’s new 15in Discover Pro Max infotainment system, with sat-nav and wireless smartphone mirroring.

The Touareg also receives front and rear panoramic sunroofs as standard, and VW’s IQ Light headlamps.

Black Edition models start from £67,640 and feature a bespoke design with black exterior elements. These include 21in black alloy wheels, tinted windows and black wing mirrors.

Other equipment includes a Light and Vision pack with memory seats, air suspension, the firm’s Parking Assist Pro Package and 'Comfort' seats.

Touareg R cars kick off from £80,370, although Volkswagen hasn’t fully detailed the model’s equipment list yet. It does, however, offer 455bhp from an electrified 3.0-litre petrol engine, which provides a 0-62mph time of 5.1sec and an electronically limited top speed of 155mph.

Among the changes to the exterior is a new-look front grille that aims to provide greater emphasis to the visual width of the Touareg. Models with the Elegance trim get a chrome-look optic. The air ducts in the lower section of the front bumper are also larger than before and receive an individual design determined by the trim level.