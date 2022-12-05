New 2023 Toyota C-HR reinvented with PHEV option

Toyota has unveiled the second-generation C-HR as a sharply styled crossover with the aim of drawing new customers to the brand, aided by the availability of a plug-in hybrid powertrain for the first time.
The production car has adopted the radical looks of the C-HR Prologue concept, which was shown late last year. It is the first SUV in Toyota’s European line-up to feature the new ‘hammerhead’ front-end design that made its debut on the latest Toyota Prius, which is not sold in the UK.
The new C-HR has the same powertrain line-up as the Prius: a 2.0-litre plug-in hybrid alongside 2.0-litre and 1.8-litre parallel hybrids.
The 1.8-litre powertrain pairs a 97bhp petrol engine with a 94bhp electric motor, driving a combined 138bhp through the front wheels and good for 56.5-58.9mpg on the WLTP cycle. This entry-level powertrain is essential for preserving the model’s “accessibility”, product manager Andrea Carlucci said in December.
The 2.0-litre parallel hybrid bumps power to 198bhp but suffers no MPG penalty. A four-wheel-drive model, with a second electric motor on the rear axle, cuts the C-HR’s 0-62mph time to 7.9sec and achieves upwards of 53mpg.
The new front-wheel-drive plug-in hybrid option features the same 2.0-litre petrol engine but gains a beefier, 163bhp motor for a combined 223bhp. It can complete 41 miles on electric power alone and features new geofencing technology, which automatically switches the car to EV mode when it detects you have entered a low-emission zone, if there is enough power in the battery. However, Toyota has yet to confirm if UK cars will have this function.
Currently awaiting dlivery of a Yaris Cross which I would have thought was more a rival to Juke? This makes the Cross interior look so dated. Hope they've improved the practicality side of things as the smaller Cross has a much better boot than the current C-HR.
But the price! THE PRICE !!!! £45k for the PHEV? That takes it well into the luxury tax band so it'll be almost £600 a year to tax. Good luck trying to flog that to UK punters.
Juke rival in what sense... the most expensive fully optioned Juke is £5K cheap are than the base no optioned Toyota, it's a smaller car the Juke as well, the Toyota is from a different segment to the Juke isn't it? I think both are good looking cars, both will be cheap to run and reliable, will look good on the road with their 2 tone paint options but I'm not sure a Juke buyer would be looking at the Toyota or vice versa.
I'm sure Toyota see their car as a focus - golf rival rather than Juke.
I like the way it looks and always felt a model or 2 with pure petrol power would sell well in the UK as many still don't want the hassle of hybrids but Toyota doesn't offer that which is a shame.
Would we agree there's too much choice these Days?, car brands seem to be in car War trying to out model each other, building cars there's no real need for, I mean , how many variants of one car do we really need?
This looks great. It's probably not quite as sharp or as daring as the previous model but it still looks distinctive and stands out. In comparison, something like the Puma just looks awkward and dumpy while the VW Group's offerings are just plain dull-looking. Japan really are turning out some eye-catching looking small SUVs. Great looking, good quality interior, superb build quality....why would you pick a Puma over this Toyota?