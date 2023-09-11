First drive: 2024 Toyota C-HR

It’s fitting that the development work for the new Toyota C-HR was led by the firm’s technical centre in Brussels, the de facto capital of Europe. It may be the product of a Japanese manufacturer, but this is a machine that has been developed in Europe, is focused on pleasing European drivers and will be built in Europe.

Eschewing Toyota’s previous strategy for ‘global cars’, the original C-HR was developed to help the brand grow its share in the European market – and it clearly worked. It’s Toyota’s fourth-best-seller here, helping the firm’s rise up the sales charts. Most significantly, it’s been by far Toyota’s most successful car in winning over new customers: 59% of C-HR drivers switched from another brand.

Key to that success has been how well the C-HR was placed for the European market. Its mix of sharp styling and coupé-crossover shape helped it to find a genuinely rare space at the small end of the C-SUV market (think Volkswagen T-Roc and Kia Niro) and stood far apart from Toyota’s previously stodgy designs, attracting buyers who wanted a bit of edge to their high-riding family runabout.

So Toyota has doubled down on its approach, both in terms of European-focused development and styling, with this second-generation C-HR. Chief engineer Toshio Kanei led development from Toyota’s Belgian technical centre and much of the styling work was done by the firm’s ED2 design studio in Nice, France.

Toyota’s customer research suggested the original’s edgy styling was key to its conquest rate, and Kanei says that the goal with the new C-HR was to push that even further and make a “show car for the road”.

This C-HR makes the old one, rightly lauded for its dramatic styling, look positively bland. There are dramatic lines, bodywork creases so sharp they look like they could cut you and dramatically sculpted headlights. The front has been reworked with Toyota’s new ‘hammerhead’ face, first seen on the lovely new Toyota Prius we don’t get over here. Certain trim levels will get a stylish two-tone paint scheme, too.