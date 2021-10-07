BACK TO ALL NEWS
New MG Marvel-R EV brings 250-mile range for £34,000
New Audi R8 Performance RWD brings 562bhp for £126,885

New MG Marvel-R EV brings 250-mile range for £34,000

MG's new flagship arrives in Europe to rival the Skoda Enyaq iV with bold look and a raft of new tech
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
2 mins read
7 October 2021

MG has confirmed that its new Marvel-R electric SUV will be offered in Europe, providing it with a competitively priced rival to C-segment EVs such as the Kia e-Niro and Nissan Leaf.

On sale from later this month, the Marvel-R is priced from €39,990 (£34,000) in entry-level Comfort trim and €47,990 (£40,820) in range-topping Performance guise, but the brand has yet to confirm details of any UK launch plans. As it would require modificaiton for right-hand-drive markets, any UK variant will not arrive immediately. 

It succeeds the HS SUV, which is available with either a pure-petrol or plug-in hybrid powertrain, as the flagship of the MG range, bringing a raft of new design cues and technological features that will trickle down to its rangemates. The updated ZS EV crossover, also revealed today, already benefits from various shared features.

The Marvel-R is also the largest model in the MG family, measuring 4674mm long with a wheelbase of 2804mm – a close match for the similarly priced Skoda Enyaq iV.

Its 357-litre boot expands to 1396 litres with the rear seats folded down, while rear-driven versions also offer 150 litres of storage space in the 'frunk'. 

Comfort and Luxury variants get a dual-motor, rear-wheel-drive powertrain providing 178bhp and 302lb ft for a 0-62mph time of 7.9sec, while the Performance adds a motor on the front axle, boosting output to 285bhp and 490lb ft and cutting the 0-62mph time by a whole 3.0sec. 

A 70kWh battery pack is fitted as standard to all cars, providing the Marvel-R with a WLTP-certified range of 230-250 miles, depending on drivetrain.

It can charge at rates of up to 92kW, meaning it can be charged from 30-80% capacity in 30 minutes and from 5-80% in 43 minutes.

It also offers vehicle-to-load (V2L) reverse-charging functionality, with a maximum load capacity of 2500W available to power external devices. 

The Marvel-R is the first European-market car to offer MG's new iSmart infotainment platform, which operates through an expansive 19.4in central touchscreen and a 12.3in digital display and offers a raft of connected features including live traffic information, weather forecasts and Amazon Music compatibility, and is kept fresh with over-the-air software updates.

The new system also offers a wi-fi hotspot and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring, while a dedicated smartphone app can be used to access various car features remotely, allowing users to plan routes, synchronise calendars and manage charging schedules. 

The Marvel-R is also equipped as standard with an enhanced suite of advanced driver aids, dual-zone climate control, privacy glass, a panoramic sunroof, part-leather upholstery and a six-way electrically adjustable driver's seat. That's in addition to the standard LED lights at each end, a panoramic sunroof and 18in or 19in alloy wheels. 

4
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 7 October 2021

You can dress up a cheap suit to make it look more expensive ,but what matters is underneath, and if that doesn't perform to expectations?.......

xxxx 7 October 2021

Nice addition to BEV choice, bit Kia'ish though. Just how far away is vehicle to load charging from becoming vehicle to vehicle, certainly take some anxiety away.

scotty5 7 October 2021

I'm seeing quite a number of ZS EV's on the road which can't be said for any other 'cheap' MG since they arrived in the UK. I place 'cheap' in brackets because that's relative, fom approx £26k after gov incentives isn't exactly cheap.

The MG in this article certainly looks better but comes at significant increase in cost. And if that's not a mis-print then if it only has a 357L boot ( the dimensions of the frump must limit it's use ) that's tiny for an SUV.

MG may be making the same mistake as others ( eg Honda increasing it's prices because they thought themselves a BMW rival). I reckon they'll fail in the European market if they want to play level terms on price.

