New 2023 Kia EV9 gets 336-mile range, 5.3sec 0-62mph time

Just a week after the shock unveiling of the new Kia EV5 electric SUV, Kia has confirmed technical specifications of the larger EV9 flagship ahead of its launch later this year.

Measuring 5010mm long and with a wheelbase of 3100mm (longer than the US-market Kia Telluride), the EV9 will come as standard in the UK with a 99.8kWh, 800V battery netting a range of up to 336 miles between charges and capable of gaining 148 miles of range in just 15 minutes.

There will be a rear-wheel-drive car with 200bhp and 258lb ft of torque that gets from 0-62mph in 9.4sec; and a dual-motor version bumping that up to 378bhp and 442lb ft, trading some range for a rapid 6.0sec 0-62mph time.

A downloadable Boost function, available to install after purchase, will increase torque to 516lb ft and cut the sprint by 0.7sec.

An entry-level car with a 76.1kWh battery will be offered in other markets, but the promised GT performance variant, which is anticipated to surpass the hottest EV6 to become Kia's most potent model yet, is due to come to the UK at a later date.

For now, the range-topping variant is the ‘assertive’ EV9 GT-Line, marked out by its bespoke bumpers, wheels and roof rails - together with the dynamic LED patterns in the front ‘grille’ panel previewed by the EV9 concept in 2021.

The EV9 will also be available after launch in certain markets with a new ‘highway driving pilot’ system that uses 15 sensors (including two lidar devices) to offer level-three autonomous driving “where conditions permit”.

Arriving to join the segment-bending Kia EV6 crossover in dealerships from late 2023, the EV9 heralds the beginning of a bold new design era for Kia as it progresses with its ambitious ‘Plan S’ to launch another 13 bespoke EVs by 2027.

Its role is especially important in this regard, according to Kia’s chief brand officer Artur Martens, who said the EV9 “will help us keep reshaping the image consumers have of our brand” - an initiative supported by wide-reaching dealer reform measures and expansion into new segments.