New 2023 Honda Civic Type R on sale from £46,995 in the UK

The new Honda Civic Type R hot hatch is on sale now, with prices starting from £46,995 in the UK and deliveries set to begin in January 2023.

The most powerful variant of the venerable Japanese hatch to date, the Type R enters its sixth generation with redesigned bodywork concurrent with the new 11th-generation Honda Civic, also gaining important mechanical upgrades and improved aerodynamics.

After much speculation about the model’s powertrain, it was revealed that the new Type R will be driven by an “evolved” version of the 2.0-litre turbocharged 17YM engine seen in the previous car, mated to an improved six-speed manual gearbox.

Honda's 'mainstream' models have already gone hybrid-only in Europe, and this is likely to be the last pure-ICE car the brand ever launches here.

Power stands at 325bhp and 309lb ft of torque, making it the most powerful version yet, with a 0-62mph sprint of 5.4 sec. Top speed, meanwhile, has increased to 171mph.

All of the Type R's stats are a slight improvement over the previous-generation car, which offered 316bhp, cracked the 0-62mph sprint in 5.8sec and topped out at 169mph.

Honda says the uprated engine, which gains a revised turbocharger and new compact housing, is the strongest VTEC turbo yet and that it helps to “deliver the fastest, most addictive yet secure and rewarding drive” in Type R history.

Camber rigidity, which improves front-end response, is also upped by 16% courtesy of heavily revised suspension geometry, and wider 265-section, 19in Michelin Sport 4S tyres play an important part in the Type R upgrades.

A resin plastic boot lid and an aluminium bonnet help to save weight, while the platform delivers a 35mm longer wheelbase over the previous Type R and has 38% better structural rigidity.

According to Ko Yamamoto, technical advisor for Honda Motor Europe: “It’s the improvement in chassis rigidity and the handling performance – and also the updates to the steering and suspension – that are the biggest gain over the previous Type R. It’s more engaging and more confident.”

The brakes have also been upgraded, this time with “enhanced temperature control and air cooling”, with the vents behind the front wheel helping to reduce air pressure in the wheel arch.