BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New 2023 Ford Mustang breaks cover in production bodywork
UP NEXT
Dacia plots gradual EV roll-out to maintain affordable pricing

New 2023 Ford Mustang breaks cover in production bodywork

Reinvented muscle car enters advanced testing stage; four-wheel-drive hybrid V8 drivetrain on the cards
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
3 mins read
17 January 2022

The Ford Mustang is on the cusp of entering its seventh generation, and prototypes are now wearing the production-spec body ahead of an expected launch next year.

The sports coupé wears one of the longest-running (and historically best-selling) nameplates of any car currently on sale and is set to undergo the most radical reinvention in its 58-year history for its next iteration.

Despite the bulky camouflage worn by this prototype, it’s clear that Ford will seek to evolve, rather than overhaul, the Mustang’s characteristic cab-backward silhouette and muscular design cues. 

Related articles

Visible details include new lights at the front and rear and a sharper front grille, but it will be the changes underneath the skin that most tangibly differentiate the Mk7 Mustang from its predecessor.

As previously reported by Autocar, Ford is expected to bring the Mustang into the electrified era with a new petrol-electric drivetrain centred around its trademark V8 petrol engine.

To be sold alongside the new all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E SUV, the S650-generation Mustang is expected to retain the current car’s 5.0-litre naturally aspirated Coyote V8, but this time with a pair of electric motors installed for reduced emissions, increased power and zero-emissions running capability.

The new drivetrain layout was alluded to in patent filings in 2017, when launching a hybrid Mustang was a higher priority for Ford than the all-electric Mach-E.

Essentially, the Mustang is set to become four-wheel-drive, with the rear axle powered by the V8 and the two electric motors used to drive the front wheels – either independently in EV mode or alongside the petrol motor in dynamic driving situations.

According to the patent, each of the motors would drive its own wheel through a respective reduction gearbox, forming part of a four-wheel-drive system that would “increase wheel traction with a ground surface on which the vehicle sits to increase acceleration and decrease wheel slippage”.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Ford Ranger Raptor special edition 2022 UK first drive review lead

Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition 2022 UK review

Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition 2022 UK review
1 Skoda Enyaq iV 80x Sportline 2022 UK first drive review lead

Skoda Enyaq iV 80x Sportline 2022 UK review

Skoda Enyaq iV 80x Sportline 2022 UK review
1 Dacia Duster 2x4 2022 UK first drive review lead

Dacia Duster 1.3 TCe 130 Comfort 4x2 2022 UK review

Dacia Duster 1.3 TCe 130 Comfort 4x2 2022 UK review
1 Genesis G70 Shooting Brake 2022 UK first drive review lead
Genesis G70 Shooting Brake (Sport Line trim pictured)

Genesis G70 Shooting Brake 2.0T Luxury Line 2022 UK review

Genesis G70 Shooting Brake 2.0T Luxury Line 2022 UK review
1 Radical SR10 2022 first drive review lead

Radical SR10 2022 review

Radical SR10 2022 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Ford Mustang V8 Fastback

Ford Mustang

The Ford Mustang is available in the UK in right-hand drive for the first time, but does the rest of this American muscle car fit the UK car scene?

Read our review
Back to top

The 'pancake' motors in this scenario wouldn't be "rotationally coupled to the engine", according to the patent filing.

Power would come from an integrated starter-generator (similar to in a conventional mild hybrid drivetrain), which would itself be powered by the V8's crankshaft, doing away with the need for a weighty and space-consuming traction battery.

Mounting the EV motors directly to opposing sides of the engine's oil pan would save space, according to the patent filing, and allow for each to operate independently, thereby offering torque-vectoring across the front axle.

A Ford spokesman declined to give further details of the S650 Mustang at this stage but said that the model will continue to form part of Ford’s European product plan.

Last year, Ford ended European sales of the entry-level Mustang Ecoboost, which shared its turbocharged 2.3-litre four-cylinder engine with the Focus ST, due to slow sales.

Car Review
Ford Mustang
Ford Mustang V8 Fastback
Read our full road test review
Read more

It remains unclear whether this powerplant could return in conjunction with a hybrid system, but Ford’s patent applies to V-shaped engines. 

Given the extent of camouflage still adorning this prototype, a reveal is clearly some way off, but 2022 will be the current Mustang’s seventh year on sale, so a launch some time in 2023 is highly likely.

Advertisement
Back to top

Used cars for sale

 Ford Mustang 2.3 Ecoboost 2dr
2016
£24,990
65,239miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Ford Mustang 2.3 Ecoboost 2dr
2016
£26,500
46,817miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Ford Mustang 2.3 Ecoboost 2dr Auto
2016
£28,995
53,601miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Ford Mustang 2.3 Ecoboost 2dr
2016
£29,825
21,062miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 Gt 2dr
2015
£29,995
20,700miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Ford Mustang 2.3 Ecoboost 2dr
2016
£30,499
18,433miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 Gt 2dr
2016
£30,500
6,770miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Ford Mustang 2.3 Ecoboost 2dr Auto
2017
£31,500
29,075miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Ford Mustang 2.3 Ecoboost 2dr Auto
2017
£31,500
23,364miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
View all used car deals
Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Ford Ranger Raptor special edition 2022 UK first drive review lead

Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition 2022 UK review

Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition 2022 UK review
1 Skoda Enyaq iV 80x Sportline 2022 UK first drive review lead

Skoda Enyaq iV 80x Sportline 2022 UK review

Skoda Enyaq iV 80x Sportline 2022 UK review
1 Dacia Duster 2x4 2022 UK first drive review lead

Dacia Duster 1.3 TCe 130 Comfort 4x2 2022 UK review

Dacia Duster 1.3 TCe 130 Comfort 4x2 2022 UK review
1 Genesis G70 Shooting Brake 2022 UK first drive review lead
Genesis G70 Shooting Brake (Sport Line trim pictured)

Genesis G70 Shooting Brake 2.0T Luxury Line 2022 UK review

Genesis G70 Shooting Brake 2.0T Luxury Line 2022 UK review
1 Radical SR10 2022 first drive review lead

Radical SR10 2022 review

Radical SR10 2022 review

View all latest drives