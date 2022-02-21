New 2022 Tesla Model Y: meeting the SUV's first UK buyers

The new Tesla Model Y has arrived in the UK two years after its initial US launch, and customers have taken delivery of the electric SUV at select locations around the country.

The final and largest mass handover event took place at the Horizon cruise terminal in Southampton, the UK’s second most active automotive port, which processes more than 900,000 vehicles a year.

Handover events took place at a total seven locations across the UK, including Aerospace Bristol, the American Air Museum in Cambridge, the Imperial War Museum in Manchester, Clumber Park in Nottinghamshire and Oyster Catcher in Anglesey.

Customers were presented with a display showcasing Tesla's model range, the Model X’s light show and a host of other legacy models, including the Tesla Pride car, before being handed the keys to their own Model Y.

One customer told Autocar that Tesla’s technology and futureproofing were key to cementing their decision to purchase the model over other options in the compact crossover market, such as the Kia EV6 and Ford Mustang Mach-E GT.

“It’s the only brand that has made the effort for the future. Everyone else has written it off. Tesla has kept to its mission statement and followed it through,” said Jayesh Kanbi, who collected a Model Y.

“It’s also the incremental improvements, because all of the other car manufacturers give you the bare minimum and label it a new model, whereas I think Tesla’s the only one to continue to give you whatever they can give you as soon as the tech is there.”

“The charging network was a massive draw. I think that’s one of the biggest draws really. I will be frustrated if they open it up to all EVs,” said another owner, who asked not to be named.

“I think performance is one of my favourite things about the car. Not looks; I think it could look a bit better if I’m honest,” they continued. “It’s not the most attractive car in the world, but I think the interior and how clean the design is impressive. Quality? I don’t know. It will be interesting to see what that’s like two years in.”