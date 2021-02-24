New 2022 Renault Austral: Kadjar replacement to arrive in spring

The Renault Kadjar will get a new look, overhauled interior, revamped powertrains and even a new name as it enters its second generation in 2022.

Due to be unwrapped in spring, the Toyota RAV4 rival will now be called the Renault Austral - a name that Renault says "conjures up the vibrancy and heat of the south, the tranquil pleasure of nature, as well as wide open spaces, evoking limitless opportunities".

Previous sightings of camouflaged prototypes also confirmed that the flagship SUV will undergo a substantial styling overhaul, following the lead of the new Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric, which sets the tone for Renault's new-era design ethos.

Despite the heavy camouflage, we can see slim LED headlights (which could meet in the middle, as on the electric Mégane), a concave grille design and completely reshaped and relocated air intakes.

As well as the new look, headline changes for the new model will include the roll-out of quality and technology boosts found on Renault’s latest cars as well as a greater-than-ever choice of powertrains.

Having been on sale since 2015 and receiving the mildest of facelifts in 2019, the Kadjar remains one of Europe’s best-selling family SUVs. Renault will seek to maintain its appeal by revamping the cabin in line with an ongoing “interior revolution” under design boss Laurens van den Acker.

Set to be dominated by a touchscreen (large and portrait-oriented in top-end models) no longer sitting flush with the centre stack, the new Kadjar’s interior will strive for class-leading material quality and clean design – traits that were key in pushing the Renault Clio to near the top of the supermini tree. Expect classy features such as ambient lighting and posher trim options to help create an upmarket air.