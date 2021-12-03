New 2022 Polestar 3 officially previewed as launch nears

An official image of the Polestar 3 has been published, showing more details of the third Polestar model and giving a much clearer indication of its overall size.

This is the second official teaser shot that the Sino-Swedish has released of the 3, following a cloth-over-car picture that was released earlier this year.

The premium SUV has been presented with a pixelated camouflage livery. Elements of the firm’s ‘Thor’s hammer’ headlights are on display, as are a large set of wheels and a black glass roof.

The 3 will be Polestar's first foray into the SUV segment and will be produced at Volvo's Charleston plant in South Carolina, US, alongside the replacement for the Volvo XC90.

“We will build in America for Americans,” said Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath. “The Polestar 3 is planned to be launched in 2022 as a premium electric performance SUV that will define the look of SUVs in the electric age. It will also be the first Polestar vehicle to be built in America.”

Earlier this year, Ingenlath told Autocar that the 3 would have two rows of seats instead of three and that both single and dual-motor versions would go on sale.

In-depth technical specifications haven't yet been revealed, but Polestar has said the 3 will be more potent than the closely related XC90 successor.

The image follows news that Polestar would launch on Nasdaq stock exchange. The company will launch a new model every year for the next three years, with hopes of expanding into 30 global markets by 2023. It also expects to grow “tenfold” from global sales of around 29,000 in 2021 to 290,000 by 2025.

“We aren't a virtual company waiting to build factories and sell cars; we're an actual company already building and selling cars around the world," said Ingenlath. "Our two award-winning cars are on the road in 14 markets globally, and we expect our global sales volume to reach around 29,000 vehicles this year.”

The 3 will be fully revealed next year before European deliveries begin in the first quarter of 2023.