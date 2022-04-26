BACK TO ALL NEWS
New 2022 Mercedes-AMG C43 gets mild hybrid and more power
New 2022 Mercedes-AMG C43 gets mild hybrid and more power

Hot versions of new C-Class saloon and estate get an electrical power boost to take on the BMW M340i
26 April 2022

Mercedes-AMG has lifted the veil on its new 402bhp C43 4Matic saloon and estate - the first models to receive a newly developed mild-hybrid version of the Mercedes performance division’s 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine featuring a 48V electric architecture and electric turbocharger.

The new C43 models have been comprehensively re-engineered for the introduction of the new engine, drawing on the changes already brought to the sixth-generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class launched last year.

The longitudinally mounted unit, which continues to be identified under the M139 codename, replaces the turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 engine used by earlier C43 models.

With an electric turbocharger replacing the exhaust-gas turbocharger used previously and a newly configured belt-driven starter-generator to boost reserves momentarily under full load, the 1991cc powerplant develops a claimed 201bhp per litre, lifting the output of the C43 40bhp beyond its predecessor to 402bhp. Torque decreases by 15lb ft to 369lb ft, however.

The new AMG powerplant is based on the standard M270 engine, as used across the Mercedes-Benz line-up. It's assembled partially by hand at AMG's Affalterbach headquarters near Stuttgart in Germany.

Drive is channelled through an MCT nine-speed automatic gearbox featuring a Race Start function and an AMG-specific version of Mercedes' 4Matic four-wheel drive system with a 31:69 distribution of drive front to rear.

AMG is yet to make any acceleration claims, although it has said the 155mph top speed of the 1765kg C43 saloon and 1810kg C43 estate can be increased to 165mph through the specification of an optional Driver’s Package.  

To give the new model a characteristic AMG sound, it receives a modified exhaust. Buyers can also specify an optional AMG Real Performance Sound package that uses a synthesiser to enhance the exhaust note via the speakers within the interior.

The chassis of the C-Class has also been heavily upgraded for the transformation into the C43.

Included is a revised front axle with model-specific steering knuckles and load-bearing joints.

The AMG Ride Control suspension, with a combination of double wishbones up front and multi-links at the rear, receives adaptive dampers as standard.

Also included as standard on the new C43 is a new AMG-tuned version of the C-Class’s all-wheel steering system. It provides a maximum 2.5deg steering angle to the rear wheels, depending on the driving mode.

Further changes are focused on the brakes. They receive 370mm steel discs with four-piston callipers up front and 320mm steel discs with single-piston floating callipers at the rear.

The new C43 is differentiated from regular C-Class variants by a series of traditional AMG styling touches. These include a Panamericana-style front grille with vertical louvres, a model-specific bumper, beefier side sills and a reworked rear bumper with a diffuser and chromed tailpipes.

The new model rolls on standard 18in wheels but can be specified with optional 19in or 20in wheels.

Inside, there are AMG-specific digital graphics for the instrument and infotainment displays, a leather-bound AMG Performance flat-bottom steering wheel, AMG sport seats trimmed in artificial leather and microfiber, AMG pedals and red seatbelts, among other trim changes.

Boris9119 26 April 2022

There was a time when the letters AMG meant 'the most'. Nowadays, many of these AMG products, C43 an example, are just carefully judged marketing products, able to be cranked up or down depending on the competition. They have lost the purity that led to the creation of the AMG product. Thankfully, according to recent media reports, the buying public are aware and voting with their wallets. True AMG sales globally are down. Let's be honest, your wife or girlfriend just wants a Merc, could not care less about 'AMG'.

