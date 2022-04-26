New 2022 Mercedes-AMG C43 gets mild hybrid and more power

Mercedes-AMG has lifted the veil on its new 402bhp C43 4Matic saloon and estate - the first models to receive a newly developed mild-hybrid version of the Mercedes performance division’s 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine featuring a 48V electric architecture and electric turbocharger.

The new C43 models have been comprehensively re-engineered for the introduction of the new engine, drawing on the changes already brought to the sixth-generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class launched last year.

The longitudinally mounted unit, which continues to be identified under the M139 codename, replaces the turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 engine used by earlier C43 models.

With an electric turbocharger replacing the exhaust-gas turbocharger used previously and a newly configured belt-driven starter-generator to boost reserves momentarily under full load, the 1991cc powerplant develops a claimed 201bhp per litre, lifting the output of the C43 40bhp beyond its predecessor to 402bhp. Torque decreases by 15lb ft to 369lb ft, however.

The new AMG powerplant is based on the standard M270 engine, as used across the Mercedes-Benz line-up. It's assembled partially by hand at AMG's Affalterbach headquarters near Stuttgart in Germany.

Drive is channelled through an MCT nine-speed automatic gearbox featuring a Race Start function and an AMG-specific version of Mercedes' 4Matic four-wheel drive system with a 31:69 distribution of drive front to rear.

AMG is yet to make any acceleration claims, although it has said the 155mph top speed of the 1765kg C43 saloon and 1810kg C43 estate can be increased to 165mph through the specification of an optional Driver’s Package.

To give the new model a characteristic AMG sound, it receives a modified exhaust. Buyers can also specify an optional AMG Real Performance Sound package that uses a synthesiser to enhance the exhaust note via the speakers within the interior.