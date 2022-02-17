BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New 2022 Mazda CX-60: 300bhp PHEV interior previewed
UP NEXT
New 2022 BMW 3 Series spotted during tests in Germany

New 2022 Mazda CX-60: 300bhp PHEV interior previewed

Mazda's new SUV flagship will have an interior inspired by the ideas of Kaichō, with several premium materials
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
2 mins read
22 February 2022

The interior of the Mazda CX-60 has been previewed by the Japanese firm ahead of the SUV's full unveiling on 8 March. 

The preview image shows the CX-60’s dashboard centrepiece with soft fabrics. Mazda claims the model’s interior will be a “totally new experience” for both drivers and passengers.

Mazda also suggests the interior will be inspired by the ideas of Kaichō, which it describes as “the harmony which comes from mixing different materials and textures”. 

Related articles

The CX-60 will be decidedly premium inside, with maple wood, Japanese textiles, chrome detailing and Musubu - binded textiles for the instrument panel stitching. 

The CX-60 will be the first plug-in hybrid that Mazda has launched. A prototype has previously been spotted out on the road in the run-up to the model's unveiling.

Despite the camouflage, its relationship to the Mazda CX-5 is clear from similar design treatments at the front and rear, although the bonnet appears to be notably longer and the quad-exit exhaust hints at its enhanced performance potential.

It will be followed by a larger CX-80 – which will add a third row of seats – and the new range-extender version of the Mazda MX-30 EV, which will use a small rotary petrol engine as a power generator.

Official details of the CX-60 remain thin on the ground, but Mazda has confirmed that it will pair a 2.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor for a combined power output of more than 296bhp.

What's unclear is whether that 2.5-litre engine will be the firm's own Skyactiv unit, as deployed in the CX-5, or the 173bhp engine from technical partner Toyota

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Citroen C3 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Citroen C3 PureTech 110 Auto Shine Plus 2022 UK review

Citroen C3 PureTech 110 Auto Shine Plus 2022 UK review
1 VW ID 4 life 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Volkswagen ID 4 52kWh Pure Life 2022 UK review

Volkswagen ID 4 52kWh Pure Life 2022 UK review
1 Kia Sportage PHEV prototype drive 2022 tracking front

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
1 Jaguar F Type P450 Convertible 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Jaguar F-Type P450 Convertible 2022 UK review

Jaguar F-Type P450 Convertible 2022 UK review
1 Audi A8 TFSIe 2022 first drive review lead

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro 2022 review

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro 2022 review

View all latest drives

Back to top

This latter is paired with a pair of motors – one with 180bhp on the front axle and another with 54bhp at the rear – for a total output of 302bhp, which tallies with Mazda's 296bhp-plus claim.

Mazda has just introduced the first European-market vehicle to emerge from this partnership: the Toyota Yaris-based 2 Hybrid, which will be sold alongside the existing 2 for the foreseeable future.

The CX-60 PHEV "demonstrates Mazda’s commitment to a multi-solution approach to sustainable mobility and the principal of the right solution at the right time", the company said. 

It added that the powertrain will offer "smooth, efficient and powerful acceleration giving the driver greater confidence and driving enjoyment in the widest possible range of driving scenarios". 

It will sit above the CX-5 and is expected to command a premium as a result, priced from around the £35,000 mark, when it arrives in dealerships later this year.

The two new large models will take Mazda's European SUV count to five, including the CX-30, MX-30 and CX-5. The wider CX-70 and CX-90 (based on the CX-60 and CX-80 respectively) will be launched in the US and Canada, alongside the rugged CX-50 crossover. 

Used cars for sale

 Mazda 2 1.5 75 Se 5dr
2015
£7,499
27,917miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Mazda 2 1.5 75 Se-l 5dr
2015
£7,640
39,491miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Mazda 2 1.5 Se-l Nav 5dr
2017
£7,999
64,159miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Mazda 2 1.5d Se-l Nav 5dr
2015
£8,000
39,652miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Mazda 2 1.5 75 Se 5dr
2016
£8,500
26,301miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Mazda 6 2.0 Se-l 4dr
2015
£8,849
70,689miles
Petrol
Manual
4
View details
Mazda 2 1.5 Sports Launch Edition 5dr
2015
£8,890
32,530miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Mazda 2 1.5 75 Se-l+ 5dr
2018
£8,895
56,100miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Mazda 3 2.0 Se Nav 5dr
2015
£8,950
52,733miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 17 February 2022

I sometimes think that camouflage improves the looks of what is a generic design, must be hard to come up with a new shape.

Latest Drives

1 Citroen C3 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Citroen C3 PureTech 110 Auto Shine Plus 2022 UK review

Citroen C3 PureTech 110 Auto Shine Plus 2022 UK review
1 VW ID 4 life 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Volkswagen ID 4 52kWh Pure Life 2022 UK review

Volkswagen ID 4 52kWh Pure Life 2022 UK review
1 Kia Sportage PHEV prototype drive 2022 tracking front

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
1 Jaguar F Type P450 Convertible 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Jaguar F-Type P450 Convertible 2022 UK review

Jaguar F-Type P450 Convertible 2022 UK review
1 Audi A8 TFSIe 2022 first drive review lead

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro 2022 review

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro 2022 review

View all latest drives