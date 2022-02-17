New 2022 Mazda CX-60: 300bhp PHEV interior previewed

The interior of the Mazda CX-60 has been previewed by the Japanese firm ahead of the SUV's full unveiling on 8 March.

The preview image shows the CX-60’s dashboard centrepiece with soft fabrics. Mazda claims the model’s interior will be a “totally new experience” for both drivers and passengers.

Mazda also suggests the interior will be inspired by the ideas of Kaichō, which it describes as “the harmony which comes from mixing different materials and textures”.

The CX-60 will be decidedly premium inside, with maple wood, Japanese textiles, chrome detailing and Musubu - binded textiles for the instrument panel stitching.

The CX-60 will be the first plug-in hybrid that Mazda has launched. A prototype has previously been spotted out on the road in the run-up to the model's unveiling.

Despite the camouflage, its relationship to the Mazda CX-5 is clear from similar design treatments at the front and rear, although the bonnet appears to be notably longer and the quad-exit exhaust hints at its enhanced performance potential.

It will be followed by a larger CX-80 – which will add a third row of seats – and the new range-extender version of the Mazda MX-30 EV, which will use a small rotary petrol engine as a power generator.

Official details of the CX-60 remain thin on the ground, but Mazda has confirmed that it will pair a 2.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor for a combined power output of more than 296bhp.

What's unclear is whether that 2.5-litre engine will be the firm's own Skyactiv unit, as deployed in the CX-5, or the 173bhp engine from technical partner Toyota.